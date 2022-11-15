Royals rebound on Shaw overtime winner outside

Hopkins/Park tops Hutch 4-3 at the ROC

Hopkins/St. Louis Park girls hockey split its opening weekend of games, which included a thrilling comeback 4-3 win in overtime against Hutchinson in the Saturday afternoon outdoor game played at the ROC (St. Louis Park Rec Center’s outdoor rink).

Junior Avery Shaw saved her first goal of the season for the overtime-game winner on the power play after being slammed into the boards to draw the power play. She scored 5:22 into the eight-minute overtime.

Shaw set up junior defenseman’s Linden Loos tying goal 9:42 into the second period as Hutchinson took a 3-2 lead 14:04 into the third period. Hopkins/Park fought back with a power play goal as Adrienne DeGuilio set up Lucy Johnson, 1:13 seconds later.

Royals junior goaltender Evelyn Osland made 22 saves to record the win as Hopkins/Park outshot Hutch 5-4 in the extra session.

The win came on the heels of an 8-0 loss at Minneapolis in the Nov. 11 season-opener at Parade Stadium.

The Novas outshot Hopkins/Park by a 41-15 margin including a 19-4 edge in the first period. Hopkins/Park went 0-for-2 on the power play, while Minneapolis went 2-for-3 with the player advantage.