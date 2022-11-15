Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Related
CBS Austin
New indoor mini golf course, The Dirdie Birdie, opens at The Domain with restaurant, bar
AUSTIN, Texas — A new immersive indoor miniature golf experience featuring a restaurant and full bar officially opens its doors on Friday in North Austin. The Dirdie Birdie is located at The Domain at 10910 Domain Drive and is considered Austin's first indoor interactive course featuring a full menu of elevated food and drinks.
CBS Austin
Austin Monthly's latest issue highlights festive pop-ups and restaurants
We've turned the page into the holiday season, and from festive pop-ups to stand-out restaurants, Austin Monthly's latest issue shares ways to have a holly jolly time. Executive Editor, Madeline Hollern is here to share more. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
CBS Austin
Voodoo Doughnut opening another store in Austin
A second Voodoo Doughnut is coming to Austin. The new store will be on Burnet Road, just south of the Koenig Lane intersection. The business is expected to add 75 jobs to the area. The official opening date was not released. “We are pumped to expand the brand and open...
CBS Austin
Holiday season is a great opportunity to discuss what happens when a loved one dies
The holidays are often a joyous time as we get to spend with families and loved ones and it can also be a good time to have important conversations, as everyone is together. Attorney John Levy joins Trevor Scott with advice to approaching the delicate topic of estate or advanced care planning. way.
CBS Austin
Domain NORTHSIDE kicks off the holidays with Grinchmas and tree lighting
Signs of the season are popping up all over Domain NORTHSIDE!. They are decking the halls, and the streets, and the stores with holiday spirit. Domain NORTHSIDE’S Alison Goodman joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to unwrap all the experiences they have in store for the holiday season. This...
CBS Austin
West Shore Home can help make bathroom remodeling projects easier and convenient
Getting your home ready for guests this holiday season can be a daunting task especially if there are certain areas that need remodeling. So if you are looking for a team who can easily modernize your bathroom, and quickly then West Shore Home is here to help. General Manager, Jason Parton joins Chelsey Khan.
CBS Austin
Two Austin restaurants make Esquire Magazine's top 40 best new restaurants list
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin restaurants made the top 40 list of the best new restaurants in the country, according to Esquire Magazine. Canje, a traditional-meets-modern new-age Caribbean restaurant, earned the fourth spot. It's known for its in-house made cassareep, a national dish in Guyana, the fermented jerk chicken, and its black plantain cake dessert made with months-long rum-soaked fruit. It is located in east Austin at 1914 E. 6th Street Ste C.
CBS Austin
Kendra Scott launches first-ever collaboration with Barbie
AUSTIN, Texas — Kendra Scott is teaming up with Mattel to launch the first-ever Barbie™ x Kendra Scott collection. The limited-edition six-piece capsule collection debuted at the Austin flagship store on South Congress Avenue Wednesday night. Celebrating two brand birthdays, 60 years of the Barbie Dreamhouse and Kendra...
CBS Austin
Texas French Bread bakery reopens nearly 10 months after devastating fire
A Central Austin bakery that burned down in January reopened this week with a new outdoor garden space. Texas French Bread invited the community to grab a coffee and a snack Wednesday across the parking lot at 2900 Rio Grande St. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Bake sale to be held Wednesday...
CBS Austin
Successful Afrotech convention brings in 20,000; some say Austin not welcoming enough
NOTE: This story has been updated with a statement from the City of Austin. UPDATE: The City of Austin responded with the following statement:. “As far as we’re aware, the City has received no complaints about this well-attended private event and we understand the organizers consider the event a success. City Manager Spencer Cronk and other City leaders attended the event to show their support and we would welcome the event back to Austin in future.”
CBS Austin
A new partnership is helping families keep food on the table
AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many people have already started buying the ingredients needed to prepare a delicious meal. However, some people don’t know where they’ll eat this Thursday and beyond. A new initiative is helping connect families to federal programs to ease the burden.
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes vacant house fire off Cesar Chavez in east Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in East Austin on Thursday. The structure fire call came in at around 6:46 a.m. at 1403 E. Cesar Chavez Street. The fire was put out quickly and limited to one room. Fire officials say the...
CBS Austin
TxDOT urges sober holiday driving after 98 Texans killed last December
Texans are urged to think twice before drinking and driving this holiday season. Last year between December 1 and January 1 a total of 98 people were killed and 236 were injured in drunk driving crashes in Texas. Six of those killed were in Austin. Overall 23 percent of traffic deaths during that month involved drunk driving. This year TxDOT is reminding people: Drive Sober. No Regrets.
CBS Austin
Travis County Early College High School hosts Tamalada for first time since 2019
Travis Early College High School once again hosted a Tamalada, a tamale-making party, on Friday for the first time since 2019. Students from the Career and Technical Education, Hospitality and Culinary made the tamales to share with the community. Eriana Tennison, a senior at Travis Early College High School, said...
CBS Austin
Family speaks after loved one dies, not reported missing by memory care facility for hours
The family of 76-year-old Paull Patterson is grieving after the ten-day search for their loved one comes to an end. Thursday evening, Patterson’s attorney tells CBS Austin the medical examiner confirmed to family that the body discovered Wednesday by Austin Police has been identified as Patterson. A citizen who...
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured in N Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday afternoon, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Austin. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. The Austin Police Department said they answered the call reporting the shooting at 1:02 p.m. Then officers arrived at 9010 Galewood Dr....
CBS Austin
Starbucks workers in Austin to join over 100 unionized stores in national strike
AUSTIN, Texas — Starbucks workers in Austin are joining over 100 unionized stores across the country in a national unfair labor practice (ULP) strike on Thursday and Friday. Employees at the Starbucks store located at 45th Street and Lamar Boulevard are participating in Red Cup Rebellion, a nationwide strike demanding Starbucks fully staff all union stores and begin bargaining in good faith.
CBS Austin
Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large
A man was critically injured in a shooting in northeast Austin Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 1512 Arial Dr. just before 1 p.m. ALSO | APD chief cites "high hiring standards" for smaller graduating class of new officers. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the...
CBS Austin
UT System approves commitment to free speech, even if most students find it "offensive"
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length. "UT System approves commitment to free speech, even if most students find that speech “offensive” or “immoral”" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
CBS Austin
One critically injured in crash in NE Austin
One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle collision in northeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene on Cameron Road near East Highway 290 just before 10 p.m. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. Medics declared the...
Comments / 0