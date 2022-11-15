ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Former Gulliver Prep player among 3 killed during UVA mass shooting

MIAMI - One of three people killed during a weekend mass shooting at the University of Virginia was from South Florida, according to reports.D'Sean Perry, a 2019 graduate of Pinecrest private school, was among the victims of the Sunday night shooting, according to a report.Cliff Kling, the President of Gulliver Preparatory Academy, said Perry will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit and strong moral character and was intelligent, committed and hard working.Kling told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "This loss will be felt deeply. This was just an absolute tragedy. Just a horrible tragedy. D'Sean was a young man with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy