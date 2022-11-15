MIAMI - One of three people killed during a weekend mass shooting at the University of Virginia was from South Florida, according to reports.D'Sean Perry, a 2019 graduate of Pinecrest private school, was among the victims of the Sunday night shooting, according to a report.Cliff Kling, the President of Gulliver Preparatory Academy, said Perry will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit and strong moral character and was intelligent, committed and hard working.Kling told CBS4's Peter D'Oench "This loss will be felt deeply. This was just an absolute tragedy. Just a horrible tragedy. D'Sean was a young man with...

