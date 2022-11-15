ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoHealth Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CHICAGO , Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. ( GoHealth ) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today reported that on. November 14, 2022. , the Company granted equity-based awards pursuant to the Company's 2021 Inducement Award Plan to. Jay Sreedharan. , the...
NFP Announces Joint Venture with Fieldtech, a Digital Life and Individual Disability Insurance Platform Designed to Transform Institutional and Career Agency Systems

NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a joint venture with. (Fieldtech), a digital life and individual disability insurance platform that delivers the first cloud-based operating system for institutional and career agency distribution channels. The platform features an operating system (OS) that provides standardization of workflows and data science capabilities for the benefit of all parties involved in life and individual disability insurance transactions.
GEORGIA STATE
Patent Application Titled “Telematics Authentication” Published Online (USPTO 20220351557): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark V. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the automotive insurance industry, there is a need for systems and methods to protect, authenticate, and verify vehicle measurement data associated with telematics devices. The data provided by such devices has become increasingly utilized in recent years to gain powerful insights into the behavior of insured drivers, and ultimately, to tailor sophisticated insurance plans on a driver-by-driver basis.
ILLINOIS STATE
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as. an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company, the. Company's management...
Allstate Announces October 2022 Implemented Auto Rates

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto insurance rates for. "Allstate continued to implement significant auto insurance rate actions in the second half of 2022 in response to inflationary increases to loss costs. During the month of October, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases of 14.0% across 15 locations, resulting in total brand premium impact of 1.3%. Rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance since the beginning of the year have resulted in a premium impact of 12.1%, generating increases of.
New York Life Declares Largest Dividend in Company History With $2.0 Billion Total Payout Expected In 2023

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New York Life , America’s largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced that the company has declared a record dividend payout of. expected to be paid to eligible participating policy owners in 2023. Declaring a dividend for the 169th consecutive year underscores the company’s commitment to financial strength, mutuality, and delivering ongoing value to policy owners.
Patent Issued for Universal analytical data mart and data structure for same (USPTO 11487790): Hartford Fire Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Beznos, ( Longmeadow, MA , US), Clark, Lynne C. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An entity may want to analyze or “mine” large amounts of data. For example, a company might want to analyze tens of thousands of files to look for patterns (e.g., a particular type of injury has occurred more frequently for employees who work in a particular industry). An entity might analyze this data in connection with different types of applications, and, moreover, different applications may need to analyze the data differently. For example, the term “IV” might referent to an “Insured Vehicle” when it appears in an automobile accident report and to “Intra-Venous” when it appears in a medical file. It can be difficult to identify patterns across such large amounts of data and different types of applications. In addition, manually managing the different needs and requirements (e.g., different business logic rules) associated with different applications can be a time consuming and error prone process. As a result, it would be desirable to provide systems and methods for efficiently and accurately preparing data for analysis, integrating the data to the workflow of the business, and inputting rules of users.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Applied Rating Index Q3 2022 Released

MISSISSAUGA, ON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the third quarter of 2022 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q3 2022, quoted premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines decreased year over year. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change increased for Personal Auto and decreased for Personal Property compared to Q2 2022.
Patent Issued for System and method for adjusting an interior configuration of a vehicle in response to a vehicular accident (USPTO 11485254): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Christensen, Scott T. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11485254, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from...
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Settlement of Delaware Litigation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the. U.S. healthcare industry, announced that the Company and certain current and former directors have entered into a settlement...
DELAWARE STATE
