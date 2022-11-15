Read full article on original website
Related
Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company Adopts Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform
SAN FRANCISCO , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Family Mutual Insurance Company. , a provider of coverage across twenty four states for over 100 years, today announced they have selected insurtech company Betterview to better analyze risk in their book of business, reduce expenses, and improve their loss ratio.
GoHealth Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
CHICAGO , Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoHealth, Inc. ( GoHealth ) (NASDAQ: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, today reported that on. November 14, 2022. , the Company granted equity-based awards pursuant to the Company's 2021 Inducement Award Plan to. Jay Sreedharan. , the...
NFP Announces Joint Venture with Fieldtech, a Digital Life and Individual Disability Insurance Platform Designed to Transform Institutional and Career Agency Systems
NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, today announced a joint venture with. (Fieldtech), a digital life and individual disability insurance platform that delivers the first cloud-based operating system for institutional and career agency distribution channels. The platform features an operating system (OS) that provides standardization of workflows and data science capabilities for the benefit of all parties involved in life and individual disability insurance transactions.
Patent Issued for Methods and systems for managing delegates for secure account fund transfers (USPTO 11489842): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11489842, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Russell, Ryan Thomas (. San Antonio, TX. , US). This patent was filed on. December 27, 2019. and was...
Patent Application Titled “Telematics Authentication” Published Online (USPTO 20220351557): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark V. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In the automotive insurance industry, there is a need for systems and methods to protect, authenticate, and verify vehicle measurement data associated with telematics devices. The data provided by such devices has become increasingly utilized in recent years to gain powerful insights into the behavior of insured drivers, and ultimately, to tailor sophisticated insurance plans on a driver-by-driver basis.
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. (the "Company") accepted the resignation of Mr. as. an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. decision to resign did not involve any disagreements with the Company, the. Company's management...
Allstate Announces October 2022 Implemented Auto Rates
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto insurance rates for. "Allstate continued to implement significant auto insurance rate actions in the second half of 2022 in response to inflationary increases to loss costs. During the month of October, the Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases of 14.0% across 15 locations, resulting in total brand premium impact of 1.3%. Rate increases for Allstate brand auto insurance since the beginning of the year have resulted in a premium impact of 12.1%, generating increases of.
Extended Warranty Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Assurant, CarShield, Endurance Warranty Services, SquareTrade & More
The increased awareness of extended warranty policies among consumers, has led to the rise of extended warranty in the insurance market. Since many devices come with a heavy price tag at the time of purchase, therefore knowledge of extended warranties for those products has risen. Extended warranty providers are providing...
MULTIPLAN CORP FILES (8-K) Disclosing Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. On November 17, 2022 , the Company issued a press release to announce that it and. certain current and former directors have entered into a settlement agreement to. resolve the Delaware Action (as defined below). A copy of the press release is. furnished as Exhibit...
AM Best Assigns Preliminary Credit Assessment to Gramercy Indemnity Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Preliminary Credit Assessment (PCA) to Gramercy Indemnity Company. ) with a Financial Strength Assessment of A- pca (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Assessment of “a-” pca (Excellent). The outlook assigned to this PCA is stable. The PCA reflects Gramercy’s balance sheet...
AM Best to Host Briefing on 2023 Outlooks for U.S. Insurance, Global Re and Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Markets
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best’s leading analysts will review the state of U.S. insurance industry’s major segments and the global reinsurance industry, as well as what the rating agency foresees in 2023, in an online briefing scheduled for. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. at. 2 p.m. (EST) . The one-hour...
New York Life Declares Largest Dividend in Company History With $2.0 Billion Total Payout Expected In 2023
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New York Life , America’s largest1 mutual life insurer, today announced that the company has declared a record dividend payout of. expected to be paid to eligible participating policy owners in 2023. Declaring a dividend for the 169th consecutive year underscores the company’s commitment to financial strength, mutuality, and delivering ongoing value to policy owners.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Definity Financial Corporation and Its Subsidiary
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) of Definity Financial Corporation (Definity Financial) (. ). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of. Definity Insurance Company.
Patent Issued for Entity selection tool system and method (USPTO 11487775): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- Hartford Fire Insurance Company ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11487775, according to news reporting originating out of. , US), Tardif, Keri M (West Hartord, CT, US), Thiruvengada, Jaishankar (. Ellington, CT. , US), Turner, David J (. Farmington, CT. , US), Visram,
Patent Issued for Universal analytical data mart and data structure for same (USPTO 11487790): Hartford Fire Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Beznos, ( Longmeadow, MA , US), Clark, Lynne C. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “An entity may want to analyze or “mine” large amounts of data. For example, a company might want to analyze tens of thousands of files to look for patterns (e.g., a particular type of injury has occurred more frequently for employees who work in a particular industry). An entity might analyze this data in connection with different types of applications, and, moreover, different applications may need to analyze the data differently. For example, the term “IV” might referent to an “Insured Vehicle” when it appears in an automobile accident report and to “Intra-Venous” when it appears in a medical file. It can be difficult to identify patterns across such large amounts of data and different types of applications. In addition, manually managing the different needs and requirements (e.g., different business logic rules) associated with different applications can be a time consuming and error prone process. As a result, it would be desirable to provide systems and methods for efficiently and accurately preparing data for analysis, integrating the data to the workflow of the business, and inputting rules of users.”
AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (China Re) (. China. ) and its subsidiaries. The outlook of the Long-Term...
Applied Rating Index Q3 2022 Released
MISSISSAUGA, ON , Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the third quarter of 2022 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q3 2022, quoted premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines decreased year over year. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change increased for Personal Auto and decreased for Personal Property compared to Q2 2022.
Patent Issued for System and method for adjusting an interior configuration of a vehicle in response to a vehicular accident (USPTO 11485254): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Christensen, Scott T. (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11485254, is. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (. Bloomington, Illinois. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from...
King Insurance continues expansion with the acquisition of Hunt Insurance Group, LLC
GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that. Hunt Insurance Group, LLC. ("Hunt" or the "Company") has joined the. King Insurance. team. Located in. Tallahassee, FL. , Hunt is a specialty broker...
MultiPlan Corporation Announces Settlement of Delaware Litigation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the. U.S. healthcare industry, announced that the Company and certain current and former directors have entered into a settlement...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0