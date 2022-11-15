ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Anyone Can Get Lung Cancer. Detecting It Early Is Crucial

By Denise Mann
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEkf4_0jBMsLLU00

TUESDAY, Nov. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Too few people are getting screened for lung cancer.

This is the message from the American Lung Association’s 2022 "State of Lung Cancer" report . Less than 6% of eligible Americans have been screened for lung cancer, and in some states, lung cancer screening rates are as low as 1%.

In 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force began recommending annual lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography (CT) for people aged 50 to 80 who smoked at least one pack of cigarettes a day for 20 years, smoked two packs of cigarettes a day for 10 years, currently smoke, or who have quit in the past 15 years. About 14.2 million Americans meet these guidelines. Medicare and most private insurance plans must pay for the screening test in folks who fall into these high-risk categories.

“We have such a long way to go with regard to lung cancer screening uptake,” said Dr. Andrea McKee , chairman of radiation oncology at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass. She is also a volunteer spokesperson for the American Lung Association.

Denise Lee, who smoked for 40 years, is a big advocate of early screening. She was not aware of low-dose CT scan screening until she saw a billboard on her way to work.

The scan revealed early-stage lung cancer.

Lee underwent surgery and chemotherapy. She says early detection saved her life. She also enrolled in a clinical trial testing an immunotherapy drug to try to prevent recurrence.

Part of the reason behind low screening rates is that lung cancer screening is the newer kid on the block. “We have been doing colonoscopies to find colon cancer, Pap testing for cervical cancer, and mammograms to detect breast cancer for decades, and the decision to support lung cancer screening didn’t happen until 2021,” McKee said.

The lung cancer screening test is simple and painless, especially compared to some other cancer screening tests that involve prep work like colonoscopies, are invasive like Pap testing, or can be painful such as mammograms, she said.

“This is noninvasive and quick. There is no blood draw, just low-dose radiation to create images of the lungs,” she said.

A radiologist then looks through images to spot early lung cancers, which are highly curable, McKee said. “Screening-detected stage 1 lung cancer has a 90% cure rate,” she said. “There has been a fatalistic feeling about lung cancer until now, but screening is a game changer, and we are going to create an army of survivors like we did with breast cancer through screening.”

Treatments are also improving for later-stage lung cancer, the new report revealed.

The five-year survival rate for lung cancer is now 25%, up 21% from 2014 to 2018, and close to 26% of people are diagnosed with lung cancer at an early stage when survival rates are much higher. Lung cancer can often be treated surgically if it is diagnosed at an early stage and hasn’t spread.

It's not just smokers who develop lung cancer. Leah Phillips, a mother of three, learned she had advanced lung cancer at the age of 43.

An avid runner, she was shocked because she has never smoked. She is currently living with lung cancer and trying to raise awareness that anyone can get lung cancer.

Room for improvement

The new report did note that people of color who are diagnosed with lung cancer often have lower survival rates, are less likely to be diagnosed early, and less likely to receive surgical treatment. They are more likely to receive no treatment.

While most insurers must cover lung cancer screening tests in people who are eligible, fee-for-service state Medicaid programs are not required to do so. In these types of practices, Medicaid pays doctors directly for each service they provide.

Two lung cancer experts from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center agreed that more people should get screened for lung cancer.

“Screening reduces lung cancer [death], and the potential benefit outweighs any risk of harm such as overdiagnosis, incidental findings, and [subsequent need for] invasive procedures,” said Dr. Bernard Park , a surgical oncologist at the cancer center in New York City.

There is also data from Taiwan showing that other groups of people may benefit from lung cancer screening, including nonsmokers with a strong family history of the cancer, Park said.

In addition to the advent of screening, there have been many improvements in treating lung cancer, said Dr. Isabel Preeshagul , a medical oncologist at Sloan Kettering's center in Montvale, N.J.

“Lung cancer has become the poster child for personalized medicine,” she said. “We know so much more now than we did 20 years ago, 10 years ago, one year ago and, even in certain cases, three months ago," she said.

Today, doctors can do genetic testing on lung tumors to see which genes are expressed and better tailor treatment to the specific tumor. "We really focus on tailoring [treatment] to one's tumor," she said.

More information

Should you get screened for lung cancer? Use this tool from the American Lung Association to find out.

SOURCES: Andrea McKee, MD, chairman, radiation oncology, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington, Mass., and volunteer spokesperson, American Lung Association; Bernard Park, MD, surgical oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City; Isabel Preeshagul, MD, medical oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center-Bergen, Montvale, N.J.; 2022 American Lung Association, "State of Lung Cancer" report, Nov. 15, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Fortune

How effective is the flu shot this year?

The flu has already infected over 2.5 million people this season, with the southeastern and south central regions of the U.S. seeing the highest number of cases so far, according to estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The flu commonly peaks between December and February, but begins to take off in November. Its symptoms—among them fever, aches, fatigue, cough, and sore throat—mirror those of COVID and even the common cold, so a test most effectively deciphers which virus you may have. As of last week, over 5% of health care visits were related to respiratory illnesses and over 6,000 people were admitted to the hospital for the flu; the overall hospitalization rate for the flu this season has risen above what it’s been at this time for the past 10 years.
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
MedicalXpress

Common sedative can increase risk of heart damage when used at night

A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

How To Use Cannabis For Pain

Cannabis is a psychoactive drug based on flowers, stems, dried leaves, and seeds of cannabis plants. Cannabis plants require special treatment to make them a pure breed for some specific uses. It has many recreational and medicinal uses, which make it stand out among other plants. Cannabis has three different types of strains which have different usages. In this article, we mainly focus on the pain-relieving effect of Cannabis and how to use it as a medicine for pain. Let’s start with a little explanation of Cannabis specific ingredients.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
UPI News

Adults can become severely ill from RSV

As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Marry Evens

Cannabis users have a higher risk of developing a fatal cardiac ailment

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Cannabis smoking is a common way for some people to relax. But certain stoners may be in for a stressful time since a study has discovered that cannabis users are more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac ailment.
Daily Beast

Fentanyl and Heroin Tainted With Drug That Can’t Be Reversed

Naloxone is used to save thousands of lives every year, but it may not reverse the effects of a sedative that is now tainting fentanyl, heroin, and other opioids. The Food and Drug Administration is warning health-care providers that routine screening may not even detect xylazine, which is used on animals and is not safe for humans. “FDA is aware of increasing reports of serious side effects from individuals exposed to fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs contaminated with xylazine,” the agency said in an alert. “It is not known at this time whether the xylazine used in these scenarios is illicitly produced (unapproved) or diverted from the animal drug supply.”
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy