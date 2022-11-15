Read full article on original website
3 states in New England require health insurance
Only a handful of U.S. states require all residents who can afford it to have health insurance coverage, and three of them are in. Passed in 2010, the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, mandated health insurance for nearly all Americans, but. Congress. later repealed the individual mandate penalty...
Editorial Stop hoarding state health insurance fines
Monterey County Herald (CA) Financial incentives — or disincentives — can clearly be a practical tool in the exercise of public policy. Hiking the tobacco tax ipso facto lowers smoking rates, for instance. Getting a tax break for installing solar panels on your roof effectively encourages buying solar panels.
CALIFORNIA Penalties from uninsured stockpiled
Times-Standard (Eureka, CA) SACRAMENTO >> Nearly three years after California started fining residents who don’t have health insurance, the state has not distributed any of the revenue it has collected, KHN has learned — money that was intended to help Californians struggling to pay for coverage. And so...
PDA: Medicare annual open enrollment period underway
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Thursday reminded Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare open enrollment period is now underway until. , and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) is available to help. PA MEDI is. Pennsylvania's. state health insurance assistance program. It is available...
Sidecar Health expands Ohio major medical plan offering for employers, introducing first dollar coverage for commonly used services
Sidecar Health announced a new plan option available for 1/1/23 effective dates for. employers with 51+ employees. In addition to first dollar coverage for preventive care offered by all. Sidecar Health. employer plans, employers now have the option to choose a plan that covers frequently sought services with no cost-sharing:
Covered California urges Kern residents to sign up for health care amid increased financial help [The Bakersfield Californian]
Bakersfield Californian, The (CA) Nov. 18—Roughly 120,000 people who reside in eastern Kern County and throughout the. main health insurance marketplace kicked off a virtual campaign Friday in. Bakersfield. to motivate these people to sign up for coverage. Event speakers conveyed the affordability of signing up for health care...
Mich. U.S. Attorney: Former State Employee, Three Others Indicted for $1M COVID-19 Fraud Scheme
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) , formerly known as Kwamaine Dejaun Trice, age 32, of. , were indicted by a federal grand jury with various crimes related to a fraudulent scheme to obtain state and federal benefits provided in part in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. The indictment alleges that the co-defendants stole at least.
PA Health & Wellness Awarded NCQA Health Equity Accreditation
PRNewswire/ -- has received a full three-year Health Equity Accreditation from the. (NCQA) for its Medicaid health plan. This announcement follows. on the plan's successful Health Plan Accreditation and LTSS Distinction. The NCQA Health Equity accreditation recognizes. PA Health & Wellness. for its commitment to delivering high-quality, equitable healthcare to...
Questpro Consultants Gives Back as Part of IICF Southeast's 12 Months of Giving Fill the Truck Event
DALLAS, TEXAS , UNITED STATES , November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- has joined forces with the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation’s (IICF) Southeast Division to support local organizations addressing food insecurity. Through a corporate monetary donation and individual contributions made by employees which were then matched by the company,. Questpro...
Are you covered for oil spills at home? Mass. bill would make sure [masslive.com]
Springfield resident had difficult decisions to make after her basement flooded with 100 gallons of oil last month. She had to choose between spending money at a hotel for her family — which required three rooms for her nine family members — or returning back to the house after the oil was pumped out and living with the lingering fumes.
