ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meghan faces ‘demonisation’ in the media, actress Jameela Jamil says

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zifNm_0jBMs0tU00

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked Jameela Jamil for “fighting back” on her behalf after the actress criticised the “demonisation” of Meghan in the media.

Jamil – a friend of Meghan’s – said the duchess had faced an “unfathomable amount of shit” amid the “intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny” of the press.

The duchess, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020, was exploring the stereotypes and judgments women encounter in the world of activism in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

I fought back on your behalf years before I'd ever met you because I was so outraged by it

She told Jamil, “Well, thank you for fighting back”, after the She-Hulk star expressed her concern over Meghan’s experience.

Jamil, who has been an outspoken supporter of the duchess, said: “It’s an unfathomable amount of shit that you take, Meghan. I can’t believe it.

“I fought back on your behalf years before I’d ever met you because I was so outraged by it. I was so outraged with the twisting of this very normal, very kind, very civilised woman.

“That demonisation just shows how afraid they are of you and I’m sure – maybe you can’t keep this in or whatever – but the treatment of you, and I’m so sorry you’ve had to withstand it, it has re-highlighted for us the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media.

“And I think and I hope and I feel faith that the tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back.”

Jamil, who starred in hit series The Good Place, also revealed on the Spotify podcast that Meghan often privately contacts women who are having a “very, very hard time” to offer support during their “most lonely and desperate moments”.

She added: “I also just want to thank you, in a way that you know I probably didn’t get to at the time, but during some of my hardest moments where I’m being the most maligned and harmed by the media, and also by the public, you have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me.

“And people don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time. Privately, you reach out to us.

“You don’t do it publicly. You don’t come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments.

“We need more of that in the world. and so I just appreciate you and thank you for that because those are some hairy moments, and I needed that guidance. So thanks, thanks mate.”

Meghan replied: “Yes, absolutely.”

The episode is entitled The Audacity of the Activist and features conversations with Jamil and Iranian-American actress Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Meghan said she had started to notice an “almost default eye roll” when people mention a woman fighting for a cause.

She added: “Almost, ‘Oh, here she goes again’. Or maybe it was more of ‘Stand for something? Why can’t she just sit down and…’ You know the rest.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told. Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021. The trial continued...
newschain

SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox: I fell victim to a text scam and it can happen to anyone

With his distinguished military background, Jason “Foxy” Fox isn’t someone you’d ordinarily expect to make an error of judgment while under pressure. But, showing just how easy it can be for anyone to be caught out by scams, Fox – who has found himself in many high-pressure situations during his career – admits he was once caught out by a bogus text while he was busy.
newschain

Neil Harris insists he will not quit after Gillingham drop into bottom two

Under-pressure Gillingham manager Neil Harris insists he will not resign despite seeing his side slip into the bottom two after a 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Newport. Harris was in charge when the Gills were relegated from League One last season, and they have won just twice in 18 games so far this season to slump to 23rd in the League Two table – just a point above bottom club Hartlepool.
newschain

Support groups call for ‘urgent action’ following death of migrant

Support groups have called for “urgent action” to overhaul the immigration system following the death of a man who was staying at the Manston migrant processing centre. The Home Office said a person, understood to be male, died in hospital on Saturday morning after “becoming unwell”.
newschain

Cabinet minister denies UK considering Swiss-style links with EU

A Cabinet minister has denied a report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU. The Sunday Times reported the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.
newschain

Taylor Swift angry for fans over Ticketmaster meltdown

Taylor Swift has expressed her anger and frustration over the hours spent by fans trying to buy tickets for her tour next year. Posting a story on Instagram, she wrote: “I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.
ARIZONA STATE
newschain

Twitter confirms 140 redundancies in Ireland

Twitter has confirmed 140 redundancies in Dublin, the Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said. Leo Varadkar declined to speculate if more job losses could be on the way. “We did receive, at long last, the redundancy notice from Twitter today in the department, it’s about 140 redundancies,” he...
newschain

Florence + The Machine postpone UK tour dates after singer breaks foot

Florence + The Machine have been forced to postpone the rest of their UK tour after lead singer Florence Welch discovered she was performing on a broken foot. The indie rock band kicked off their Dance Fever tour at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 14 and had performed in Cardiff and one show in London’s O2 Arena of their planned 11 dates before it had to be cancelled.
newschain

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 83 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but fell far short...
newschain

Sunak says ‘more must be done’ to tackle climate change after Cop27 deal

The Prime Minister has said that “more must be done” to tackle climate change, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt. Rishi Sunak, who attended the global climate summit earlier this month in Egypt after originally deciding not to attend, said in a brief statement: “I welcome the progress made at Cop27, but there can be no time for complacency.
newschain

Lord Lebedev ‘never turns up’ and should be removed from Lords, peer says

A peer controversially appointed by Boris Johnson never turns up and should be kicked out of the House of Lords, Parliament was told, but a minister claims that he “brings a different perspective” despite turning up less often than others. Media mogul and son of an ex-KGB agent,...
newschain

1.5C target on ‘life support’ after Cop27, says Sharma

Alok Sharma has warned that hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C is “on life support”, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt. The UK Government representative at the conference and the outgoing Cop26 president criticised elements of the deal, in his speech at the closing plenary session of the UN climate summit.
newschain

Elon Musk to restore Donald Trump to Twitter after holding online poll

Elon Musk has said he will reinstate Donald Trump’s account on Twitter. The move would reverse a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6 2021 as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
newschain

France suffer huge World Cup blow with Karim Benzema ruled out through injury

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of France’s World Cup campaign after suffering a thigh injury. The Real Madrid striker was honoured last month for his brilliant season in 2021/22, when he won a fifth Champions League title with the Spanish giants. Benzema would have...
newschain

Terrorists face longer behind bars for offences committed in prison

Terrorist prisoners who commit offences behind bars will face tougher sentences, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has announced. The move comes as a reform to the old system where additional offences carried out by prisoners, such as vandalising cells or dealing in contraband, are usually dealt with by prison governors – with a maximum sentence of 42 days.
newschain

RCN criticises Health Secretary over negotiating stance in nursing dispute

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has hit out at the Health Secretary, accusing him of “showing no sign” of wanting to properly negotiate on pay. On Sunday, Steve Barclay insisted that his “door is open” and that he had been meeting with trade unions in recent days.
newschain

Women £574 a year worse off compared to when Tories came to power – Labour

Women are £574 a year worse off than before the Conservatives came to power, Labour has claimed. The figure comes from a Labour analysis of Office for National Statistics figures, which found that when taken with inflation the median full-time woman worker’s salary in April 2010 was the equivalent of £30,258.30 compared to £29,684 today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy