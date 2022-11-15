ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 43

Students and Marines have a shopping spree for Toys for Tots

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ollie's Bargain Outlet in Dauphin County partnered with United States Marines Toys for Tots to help out kids in need. Ollie's opened its doors a little earlier Friday morning for the local elementary students...for a toy shopping spree. Each student received $1,000 and partnered with...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County's Extraordinary Give to begin at midnight

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's Extraordinary Give kicked off on Friday, Nov. 18. The organization highlights hundreds of non-profit organizations. The non-profits are promoting their missions at Decades Retro Arcade and Bowling Alley. The Lancaster County Community Foundation's Extraordinary Give is a 24-hour fundraising blitz to support community groups that...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX43 FitMinute | The Perfect Pushup

YORK, Pa. — Have you ever wondered about how to elevate your workout with a move like the pushup?. Danny Amon, coach and fitness director at the Jewish Community Center, shows what we can do to improve our use of the move!. The pushup is one of the most...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Church youth group raises awareness about homelessness in Pa.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Dozens of students from church youth groups in Mechanicsburg took part in the 30th Annual Youth Sleepout at First United Methodist Church on West Simpson Street. The event raises money and awareness for people struggling with homelessness in the Commonwealth. “Students walk away realizing a bed...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

York College student found dead in dorm room

YORK, Pa. — A York College of Pennsylvania (YCP) student was found unresponsive in his residence hall Thursday afternoon and later pronounced dead. Officials say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ryan Heflin's death. He was a first-year Sport Media major from Norristown. The dean shared the following message...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Project SHARE gears up for thanksgiving distribution event

CARLISLE, Pa. — Project SHARE in Carlisle geared up for Thanksgiving by distributing turkey and turkey dinners for around 500 families on Wednesday. The organization provides food supplies and recipes, allowing families cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. Bob Weed, CEO of Project Share, said that...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

York's 30-foot tall Christmas tree arrived in Continental Square

YORK, Pa. — It is not even Thanksgiving yet, but York is preparing for the Yuletide by going big. On Tuesday, York Public Works chopped down a 30-foot tall and 29-foot wide spruce tree that was donated by Bilyana and Golin Zhelezov of Dallastown. The tree was removed at no cost to the property owners.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County encourages recycling on America Recycles Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tuesday, Nov. 15 marks America Recycles Day, a day that recognizes the importance and impact of recycling. Dauphin County celebrated the day by encouraging residents to drop off old and unwanted electronics at the County Recycling Center. Located at 1625 South Cameron Street in Harrisburg, the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities. The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy