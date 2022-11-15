Read full article on original website
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
York College student found dead in dorm room
YORK, Pa. — A York College of Pennsylvania (YCP) student was found unresponsive in his residence hall Thursday afternoon and later pronounced dead. Officials say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ryan Heflin's death. He was a first-year Sport Media major from Norristown. The dean shared the following message...
Project SHARE gears up for thanksgiving distribution event
CARLISLE, Pa. — Project SHARE in Carlisle geared up for Thanksgiving by distributing turkey and turkey dinners for around 500 families on Wednesday. The organization provides food supplies and recipes, allowing families cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. Bob Weed, CEO of Project Share, said that...
Hershey Gardens kicks off their Christmas Tree Showcase this weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. — The holidays are right around the corner, and Hershey Gardens knows how to get in the spirit. The Milton and Catherine Conservatory has decked their halls with eight Christmas trees decorated by local designers and featuring a variety of styles and themes. Families will have the...
First baby born at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center has officially welcomed its first baby!. Townsley Guy Stetzler was born at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to Devon and Steven Stetzler. He weighed six pounds and nine ounces. Doctors say both mom and baby Townsley are doing well.
Project Share in Carlisle to distribute turkey dinners to 500 households
CARLISLE, Pa. — Project Share in Cumberland County plans to distribute turkeys and turkey dinners to approximately 500 families in need. The organization will provide the supplies so that families can cook their meals in their homes for the holiday. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5...
Two minors missing since Oct. 29, last seen in York County
RED LION, Pa. — A teenager and baby have been missing since Oct. 29, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Sonia Choc Chub, 17, and Lizabeth Pop Chub, three months old, were last seen in Red Lion in late October. Sonia Chub has black hair,...
York's 30-foot tall Christmas tree arrived in Continental Square
YORK, Pa. — It is not even Thanksgiving yet, but York is preparing for the Yuletide by going big. On Tuesday, York Public Works chopped down a 30-foot tall and 29-foot wide spruce tree that was donated by Bilyana and Golin Zhelezov of Dallastown. The tree was removed at no cost to the property owners.
Dauphin County encourages recycling on America Recycles Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Tuesday, Nov. 15 marks America Recycles Day, a day that recognizes the importance and impact of recycling. Dauphin County celebrated the day by encouraging residents to drop off old and unwanted electronics at the County Recycling Center. Located at 1625 South Cameron Street in Harrisburg, the...
Harrisburg presents 'A Very Vibrant Holiday' parade
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg will hold their annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19. The community can head down to Front and 2nd Streets between Market and North Streets at 10 a.m. to join in the festivities. The parade will feature giant parade balloons, marching band...
Police searching for juvenile missing for two weeks
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police are searching for a runaway juvenile last seen approximately two weeks ago. Alvaro Lopez-Lopez fled from his residence, according to police. A Chambersburg resident reported him missing on Nov. 18. Anyone with information on Lopez-Lopez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to crimewatch...
