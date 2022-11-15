ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Gaza fire kills 21 from one family during birthday party

JABALIYA REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — Twenty-one victims of a fire that tore through a top-floor apartment in the Gaza Strip during a birthday party were members of the same family, two of their relatives said Friday. Thousands later joined a funeral procession for the victims. Officials in...
NEWS10 ABC

Qatar to open Mideast’s first World Cup before leaders, fans

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatar prepared Sunday to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and soccer fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy