Read full article on original website
Related
APCIA Files Comments In Response to Texas Medical Audit Plan
APCIA today filed written comments with the Texas Division of Workers' Compensation. proposed medical audit plan for 2023. APCIA stated it generally supports the proposed audit of health care providers' decision making and recordkeeping regarding the prescribing of gabapentin with opioids. APCIA also stated it looked forward to the full...
FTX collapse comes amid a surge of crypto related scams
Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) Bad actors are using crypto assets to cheat consumers, officials said. It's called "pig butchering" but it has nothing to do with a slaughterhouse. The term refers to a certain scam that fraudsters use to cheat cryptocurrency investors, according to a November 10 complaint bulletin from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that analyzes a rise in crypto-asset complaints.
N.C. U.S. Attorney: Tax Attorneys, Insurance Agent Indicted for Promoting, Selling Fraudulent Tax Shelter
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Attorney announced that a federal grand jury in Charlotte returned an indictment today charging two tax attorneys and an insurance agent with conspiring to defraud. the United States. and helping clients file false tax returns based on their promotion and operation of a fraudulent...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0