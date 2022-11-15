ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

APCIA Files Comments In Response to Texas Medical Audit Plan

APCIA today filed written comments with the Texas Division of Workers' Compensation. proposed medical audit plan for 2023. APCIA stated it generally supports the proposed audit of health care providers' decision making and recordkeeping regarding the prescribing of gabapentin with opioids. APCIA also stated it looked forward to the full...
TEXAS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

FTX collapse comes amid a surge of crypto related scams

Jackson Progress-Argus (GA) Bad actors are using crypto assets to cheat consumers, officials said. It's called "pig butchering" but it has nothing to do with a slaughterhouse. The term refers to a certain scam that fraudsters use to cheat cryptocurrency investors, according to a November 10 complaint bulletin from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that analyzes a rise in crypto-asset complaints.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy