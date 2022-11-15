Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport acquires Barking Lot dog park
The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Friday after the city of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. “We are excited to bring the Barking Lot under the umbrella of the Parks and Recreation Department and are happy to partner with PEAK on special events and programming for the park,” Assistant City Manager Michael Borders said.
Kingsport Times-News
Happy Valley High School dedicates memorial to 11 fallen alumni
ELIZABETHTON — Fridays are normally days high spirits at Happy Valley High School, but yesterday took on a solemn note as the school dedicated a monument to commemorate 11 alumni who died in the nation’s wars from World War II to Desert Storm. The monument now stands in...
Kingsport Times-News
Volunteers: The army behind the Army
KINGSPORT — A sound synonymous with Christmas for local shoppers returned to the Tri-Cities on Friday as the Salvation Army launched its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign to raise funds to assist the region’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Members of the advisory board for Salvation Army of...
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Nov. 20-26)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.
Kingsport Times-News
Pinnacle Speedway In Lights opens for the 26th season on Friday
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, opens for its 26th season on Friday. Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the...
Kingsport Times-News
Fred Sauceman: Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table
The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces Christmas events, including parade, tree lighting
The city of Kingsport announced on Thursday the lineup for downtown Kingsport Christmas events, including the Christmas Parade and Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association. The parade and lighting will kick off all the festivities.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Nov. 20-26)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Out & About
Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for "School of Rock" Nov. 20 at the theater, 125.5 W. Main St, Jonesborough. Times are 5 p.m. for age 12-18 and 7 p.m. for 19 and up. For more information visit jonesboroughtheatre.com or email Director Diane Taveau at taveaudiane@gmail.com.
Kingsport Times-News
Local groups seek sponsors for Wreaths Across America
MOUNTAIN HOME — One month from today, volunteers will gather at Mountain Home VA Cemetery to “remember the fallen” by placing a live, balsam veteran’s wreath on the graves of those interred there. How many of the soldiers buried at Mountain Home receive a wreath depends...
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, will hold worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. For more information call the church office at 423-245-0104 or visit the church website at www.firstpreskingsport.org.
Kingsport Times-News
Cooper Standard honors employees who are military veterans
SURGOINSVILLE — Cooper Standard honored employees who served in the military and their families at a Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony was held on Nov. 14 and involved employees standing around the flag pole while Cooper Standard Corporate HSE Manager Charleen Jones announced the names and branches of the military veteran employees.
Kingsport Times-News
New deli opens in Johnson City Mall
Al’s Deli had its grand opening last weekend in the Johnson City Mall. The deli, located right next to Pal’s in the food court, is owned and operated by Al Rugovac. He moved from the Bronx to Johnson City two years ago with his wife and six kids, but he already had connections in the area.
Johnson City boy accused of injuring family pet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he had allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a release from the JCPD, the boy faces an aggravated cruelty to […]
Kingsport Times-News
David Crockett teachers and students looking forward to Karaoke Day
David Crockett High School students and staff will be participating in their annual Karaoke Day on Wednesday to help raise money for students and families who could use a little help during the holiday season. Every year for the past twenty five years, Miriam Robinson, a counselor at David Crockett...
Kingsport Times-News
United Way of Greater Kingsport announces raising $2.6 million for campaign
United Way of Greater Kingsport revealed Thursday that it had raised $2,608,201.06 as it nears the end of its 2022 fundraising campaign. “We are seeing the community step up,” Greg Perdue, 2022 campaign chairman for the United Way. “We are seeing the community step up and meet the challenge.”
Kingsport Times-News
High-speed quad lift new at Sugar Mountain
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Oma’s Meadow chairlift — a high-speed, detachable, four-passenger lift — is the newest member of Sugar Mountain Resort’s uphill transportation system. The 2,225-foot long Doppelmayr chairlift cuts travel time from nine minutes to just over two minutes and carries 2,400...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Packing party in wintry Wednesday temperatures prepares for Saturday's 80th Santa Train
KINGSPORT — More than 150 of Santa’s greater Tri-Cities elves were hard at work at the Food City on Eastman Road on Wednesday. They kept warm with work as temperatures dipped below 40 degrees into the evening and night.
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill passes resolutions related to property, job positions and financials
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on several resolutions at its November meeting, which related to financials, property, personnel and employee pay. The BMA met on Tuesday to discuss several resolutions.
