THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A bout of COVID-19, even a milder one, may raise the risk of having a seizure in the next six months, a large new study suggests. Researchers found that of over 300,000 Americans who had suffered a case of COVID-19 or the flu, COVID sufferers were 55% more likely to be diagnosed with a seizure or epilepsy in the next six months.

2 DAYS AGO