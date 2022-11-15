Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Related
Naples house declared ‘total loss’ after fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residential fire in Naples early Saturday morning on County Road 33. Fire personnel were unable to save the house from being a total loss, deputies said. According to deputies, John Lanel, 55, is the single occupant of the house and […]
Shots fired in Roberts Elementary School parking lot in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Roberts Elementary School, along the 700 block of Glenwood Ave. according to Syracuse Police Department. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, many shell casings were found in the parking lot of the elementary school, which is part of the Syracuse City […]
cnycentral.com
NYS Thruway Authority sends plows from Syracuse to help Buffalo with onslaught of snow
Syracuse, N.Y. — A spokesperson for the NYS Thruway Authority tells CNY Central they sent eight plows, eight drivers and two supervisors from Syracuse to Buffalo on Thursday to help with the massive effort it'll take to keep roads clear there. The Thruway Authority says as long as the...
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
WKTV
Truck takes down light pole in downtown Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A truck crashed into a light pole on Genesee Street slowing traffic in downtown Utica for a short time Thursday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The truck took down the entire pole, which fell on the roof of the vehicle. Most of the winter...
cnycentral.com
New home for first time buyers in Syracuse: Matt's Memo
The new homeowners were the last to arrive at the celebration a long time in coming. The other guests had already toured the newly built single family home on Martin Luther King West. Like any party, many of the invited gathered in the kitchen. It had been ten years since Jubilee Homes of Syracuse last welcomed a new homeowner. The longtime head of the community organization Walt Dixie beamed with the pride of the effort it took to build two neighboring homes on Syracuse's south side.
Group seeking redesign of Syracuse’s ‘objectively ugly’ flag asks for public submissions
Syracuse, N.Y -- A local group aiming to redesign the City of Syracuse’s official flag is taking another step forward in a movement that began making traction in 2019. Adapt CNY, a local non-profit group whose goal is to enhance life in the City of Syracuse, is asking for design submissions from the public. The group is hoping to create a flag that will be more attractive and generate more community pride than the current version.
localsyr.com
Syracuse police respond to shooting in Westside
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Officers responded to a shooting at 224 Sabine Street on Wednesday, November 16. On arrival, officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is active and...
Heavy snow targets Oswego County Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario. While it […]
November Blues: Syracuse football loses to Wake Forest (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — November is usually a time for all to express thanks, but it continues to be a thankless month for the Syracuse University football team. The Orange lost its fifth-straight game to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 45-35 on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, extending a November losing streak to nine games that dates back to the 2019 season.
Mexico N.Y. neighbors unbury from over a foot of snow
MEXICO, N.Y (WSYR-TV)– Ben McDonald is no stranger to clearing off snowy driveways, he’s been doing it since he was 12 years old. He got his start by lending a helping hand to his neighbors. Fast forward a few decades and an upgrade to a tractor and McDonald’s making a living off plowing driveways. Thursday […]
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
James Coleman: Well-known Syracuse florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast
James P. Coleman, 1928-2022: Syracuse-area florist, golfer, lover of cats, Oneida Lake enthusiast. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. James “Jim” Coleman wore many hats during his life. If you purchase a product...
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0