Don't Know the Signs of Pancreatic Cancer? You're Not Alone
Don't Know the Signs of Pancreatic Cancer? You're Not Alone. SATURDAY, Nov. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While pancreatic cancer is particularly deadly because there is no early detection test and only limited treatments, there are symptoms that can signal the disease, a leading pancreatic cancer nonprofit says.
Is Mind-Altering Ayahuasca Safe? No, But Folks Who Try It May Not Care
Is Mind-Altering Ayahuasca Safe? No, But Folks Who Try It May Not Care. THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Ayahuasca, a powerful psychoactive drug derived from a South American plant, is a traditional Amazonian-based medicine and an increasingly popular hallucinogenic brew used by devotees worldwide.
U.S. Premature Births Hit Highs Not Seen in 15 Years
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- More than 1 in every 10 births in the United States now occur prematurely, and the number of these more dangerous deliveries jumped by 4% during 2021, a new report from the March of Dimes shows. The premature birth rate has now reached...
Seizure Risk Rises in Months After COVID
THURSDAY, Nov. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A bout of COVID-19, even a milder one, may raise the risk of having a seizure in the next six months, a large new study suggests. Researchers found that of over 300,000 Americans who had suffered a case of COVID-19 or the flu, COVID sufferers were 55% more likely to be diagnosed with a seizure or epilepsy in the next six months.
Using an Online Pharmacy to Buy Meds? It's Buyer Beware, FDA Says
Using an Online Pharmacy to Buy Meds? It's Buyer Beware, FDA Says. FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It might be tempting to buy prescription medication online, but buyers should beware, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns.
