Colorado’s new social studies standards demonstrate why parents need to do their own homework and study what their children are taught in school. The Colorado State Board of Education has adopted newly revised social studies standards that include history, civics, geography, economics and financial literacy after a year-long process that elicited strong opinions from state board members and the public. The social studies review committee presented the proposed standards to the board last November after spending months incorporating directives from the legislature adopted in five bills.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO