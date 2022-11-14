Read full article on original website
Gov. Jared Polis tests positive for COVID-19
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, his office announced. Polis, who is fully vaccinated, is currently asymptomatic, according to the announcement. Polis had been testing for COVID-19 regularly after being exposed to someone who had the virus. "The governor ... will be working from home with...
Social studies standards warrant review by parents | OPINION
Colorado’s new social studies standards demonstrate why parents need to do their own homework and study what their children are taught in school. The Colorado State Board of Education has adopted newly revised social studies standards that include history, civics, geography, economics and financial literacy after a year-long process that elicited strong opinions from state board members and the public. The social studies review committee presented the proposed standards to the board last November after spending months incorporating directives from the legislature adopted in five bills.
Rural Colorado school teachers share in gifts from Denver-based foundation | NONPROFIT REGISTER
News: The Nathan Yip Foundation has awarded grants totaling $95,000 in the first disbursement from its Rural Colorado Teacher Grant Program. Executive director Jill Shenkel Henwood said that 49 teachers were the recipients, and that they will use their share of the money to “Create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students and classrooms this year.”
Centura offers $30,000 bonuses to entice nursing hires
Labor is running thin, so Centura Health is increasing incentives for nurses to make the job more attractive to prospective workers. The Colorado-based health organization, which includes Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs and encompasses 21,000 health care professionals across Colorado and western Kansas, is offering $30,000 signing bonuses for night shift nurses who join the company and work at least one year full or part time, according to a news release.
Denver Gazette: Rx for ‘homebuyer misery’? Build more
Rising mortgage rates because of inflation have served to dampen the mile-high asking price of a home on the Front Range. But that’s hardly a blessing for buyers. Housing remains out of reach for many; it’s just that lenders rather than sellers are now the ones driving up the cost.
Polis, Colorado state employees union agree on 5% pay hike in 2023
The Polis administration and the union that represents Colorado's state employees agreed on a 5% pay hike in 2023, the Governor's Office announced on Thursday. The pay hike, if funded, will take effect on July 1, 2023. Employees will also get a pay hike of 3% starting in July 2024,...
Budget-crafting legislative panel peppers Polis with plenty of questions on spending priorities
Legislators who sit on Colorado's budget-crafting panel pressed Gov. Jared Polis on his spending priorities, particularly on whether the governor's — and their own — prior commitments are sustainable. Polis on Tuesday shared his ideas about the state's 2023 spending plan to Joint Budget Committee, the legislative committee...
Next door, federalism impacts abortion debate | BIDLACK
As is pretty much always the case, there are just too many interesting things appearing in Colorado Politics these days, making my job as a commentator challenging (ed: seriously?). As a huge space program nut, I’m tempted to write about the recent launch of the Artemis spacecraft, now on its...
Scottish ag company picks Loveland for North American headquarters
Intelligent Growth Solutions, a Scotland-based agricultural company that provides systems for fully automated, year-round growing, has chosen Loveland for its North American headquarters, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wednesday. Founded in 2013, IGS designs and produces high-tech Growth Towers — indoor...
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Polis should flex pro-biz muscle
Coloradans voted by a wide margin to send Democratic Gov. Jared Polis back for a second term in Denver. This should give him the confidence to show his independence and rein in some of the worst impulses of the state legislature, which remains in his party’s hands. In the...
Colorado leaders honored with 2022 Governor's Citizenship Medals
Six local leaders and one company were honored Tuesday with the announcement of the annual Colorado Governor’s Citizenship Medals. Each year since 2015, the governor of Colorado has bestowed the medals upon citizens and organizations that inspire excellence and public service. The medals are the state's highest honor recognizing significant contributions to communities across Colorado.
Time for real reflection in Colorado GOP | FEEDBACK
In his column, Dem victory signals a Colorado in decline, Mr. Dick Wadhams wants the readers to believe his angle that Colorado is in decline. Mr. Wadhams, please show us the things that indicate this other than Democrats trouncing the GOP candidates. He wants us to believe that Democrats have...
Bluer legislature will go even softer on crime | BRAUCHLER
Coloradans have created one of the most politically lopsided General Assemblies in our history. Although unadvertised during the recent election, the result will be a progressive legislature whose offender-friendly will cannot be denied, but whose appetite can be predicted. For the ongoing disassembly of what remains of our weakened criminal justice system, past is prologue.
Colorado Dems must deliver after dominant win | NOONAN
Colorado’s voters sent Democrats bright blueberries on Nov. 8. They blew Republicans a raspberry, also known as a razzberry or Bronx cheer. Pundits who said they’d “eat their hat” if unaffiliated voters didn’t go to the GOP get to “eat crow” instead. Not too tasty.
Denver Gazette: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals
A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
Durango Herald: Smooth elections mean conspiracies may be behind us
We can’t say we’ve seen election workers in full-body armor or doing any fancy martial arts moves. But they’ve learned a thing or two on how to react to emergency situations along with simple de-escalation tactics. A new state law makes it unlawful to threaten, coerce or intimidate election officials, and interfere with duties or retaliate.
As Orion soars, Colorado firms cheer
A space capsule is hurtling toward the moon for the first time in 50 years and, back down in Colorado, a lot of people are celebrating. “There are hundreds of engineers, maybe even thousands of engineers, that have worked at Lockheed space… for over a decade getting ready for this mission," Heather McKay, Lockheed Martin Engineering Development Senior Manager on the Orion program, said Wednesday.
