Prince Harry Urged To Resign From Netflix Amid 'The Crown' Season 5 Uproar With Imagined Resignation Letter

 5 days ago

"The Crown" Season 5 caused a huge uproar among royal fans, the royal family, and even the royal experts for allegedly wrongly depicting the monarchy. So, a royal commentator called out Prince Harry to resign from Netflix and even wrote an imagined resignation letter for him.

Prince Harry, Meghan MarkleReuters

Prince Harry is urged to walk away from his agreement with Netflix amid the controversy "The Crown" Season 5 is facing. With an alleged £85 million deal, will Meghan Markle's husband hear them out?

Journalist Dan Wootton called the controversial series' latest season an "all-out assault on the credibility, reputation, and heart and soul" of the monarchy. He also deemed that it criticized the late Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and even King Charles III.

Gideon Bjorn
4d ago

I’ve never watched the Netflix series on The Crown and never will. It’s nothing more than a “made for TV drama” that was intended to be a fictional story, not a factual presentation. It’s right up there with Downton Abbey.

Cat
4d ago

That’s funny the two narcissists won’t back out not after they spent the money. I hope this will take them down far down where they both belong

Whoever
4d ago

Harry is a coward and backstabber. I don’t watch anything related to him. He wants to affect all the families that benefit from the royals activities. He just care about himself.

