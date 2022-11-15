Prince Harry Urged To Resign From Netflix Amid 'The Crown' Season 5 Uproar With Imagined Resignation Letter

"The Crown" Season 5 caused a huge uproar among royal fans, the royal family, and even the royal experts for allegedly wrongly depicting the monarchy. So, a royal commentator called out Prince Harry to resign from Netflix and even wrote an imagined resignation letter for him.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reuters

Prince Harry is urged to walk away from his agreement with Netflix amid the controversy "The Crown" Season 5 is facing. With an alleged £85 million deal, will Meghan Markle's husband hear them out?

Journalist Dan Wootton called the controversial series' latest season an "all-out assault on the credibility, reputation, and heart and soul" of the monarchy. He also deemed that it criticized the late Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, and even King Charles III.