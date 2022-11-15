ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Springboks make changes in pack for Italy after 2 losses

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhmEB_0jBMqKXB00
1 of 4

GENOA, Italy (AP) — South Africa will field a new second row and has also been forced to shift Franco Mostert to flanker for the test against Italy on Saturday when the world champions are desperate to get a victory on the board on their European tour.

Locks Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie will pack down together for the Springboks in place of Mostert and Eben Etzebeth against an Italian team buoyed by a one-point victory over Australia last weekend.

Etzebeth was given a place on the bench in the lineup announced on Tuesday.

Mostert is needed on the side of the scrum to replace Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was sent off in the 30-26 loss to France in Marseille for a dangerous cleanout at a ruck that left French center Jonathan Danty with a broken cheekbone.

Du Toit faces a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday and is expected to be banned for the rest of the tour.

South Africa has gone down to Ireland and France on consecutive weekends and now faces a must-win encounter in Italy to salvage something from the tour. The Springboks finish their trip against England at Twickenham.

“Italy’s victory against Australia will boost their confidence immensely going into this match, and we are expecting them to draw a lot of energy from their home crowd,” Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber said.

In other changes for South Africa, Andre Esterhuizen is in at inside center and Damian de Allende shifts to 13, with Jesse Kriel dropped. The rest of the backline is unchanged.

Jasper Wiese returns at No. 8 after missing the France game with a concussion and loose forward Evan Roos is on the bench and primed for his first appearance of the tour. The Springboks will start the same front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.

___

South Africa: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Marvin Orie, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Kwagga Smith, Evan Roos, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

France completes perfect year by beating Japan in Toulouse

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — France completed a calendar year of test rugby with a perfect winning record for the first time after topping a competitive Japan 35-17 on Sunday. France’s 10th win in 10 tests and third defeat of Japan this year never looked in doubt after the opening minutes.
The Associated Press

Bale hopes Wales’ World Cup trip inspires next generations

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale thought about the significance of Wales reaching the World Cup for the first time since 1958. “Schools are going to stop to watch our games,” he said, beaming. “Kids are going to miss school — fortunately for them. So it’s just one of those moments that is a massive piece of history in our country, something that we’ve all wanted for a long time.”
The Guardian

BBC ignores World Cup opening ceremony in favour of Qatar criticism

When the Qatari government decided to spend millions of pounds on a World Cup opening ceremony featuring Morgan Freeman, Jungkook from BTS and hundreds of performers, it probably hoped it would be the moment when the global media finally focused on football rather than human rights. What it probably didn’t...
The Associated Press

England closes in on finally winning another World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s been nine years since then-English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke set the national team the bold target of winning the 2022 World Cup. While that aim may not feel as fanciful as it once did, the issues Dyke said had held England back for nearly 50 years, since its only triumph in 1966, remain just as pertinent ahead of Monday’s opening Group B game against Iran.
The Associated Press

Wales midfielder Joe Allen to miss World Cup opener

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Wales midfielder Joe Allen will miss his team’s World Cup opener against the United States on Monday because of a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for more than two months. Allen left Swansea’s match against Hull on Sept. 17 in the 30th minute,...
The Associated Press

FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. The last three sponsors — two American and one from the Middle East — were announced hours before the opening game: YouTube, Visit Las Vegas and Fine Hygienic Holding, all in the third-tier category of regional sponsors. The late arrivals to complete the slate of World Cup sponsors helped lift FIFA’s four-year income to more than $1 billion ahead of the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The numbers were revealed Sunday at a closed-doors meeting of more than 200 FIFA member federations whose cash grants from the Switzerland-based soccer body have risen sharply since Gianni Infantino was elected in 2016.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy