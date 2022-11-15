Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Alton traffic crash
A Madison County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was involved in a traffic crash late Saturday morning in Alton. The accident happened just before noon at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Humbert Road. Further information about the crash, including the other vehicle(s) and any injuries are not known at...
suntimesnews.com
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office releases report
STE. GENEVIEVE — The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its latest report of arrests and incidents for the week ending November 11. Arrested Person: 6 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 1. Assault:...
wsiu.org
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman charged with aggravated battery to a nurse
A 58-year-old Salem woman has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery to a nurse. Judy Garrett of Maplewood Avenue is accused of scratching the nurse while she was performing her duties in the emergency room where Garrett reportedly had been brought after being revived with NARCAN. When...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies recover stolen vehicle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 45-year-old man from Warrenton and 37-year-old woman from Imperial were arrested after they were caught in possession of a stolen vehicle. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident happened on November 1st. My MO Info · KJ111722A.WAV. Upon further investigation deputies uncovered...
timestribunenews.com
Bond reduction hearing Monday for Troy arson, murder suspect
A hearing is set for Monday to determine if a man accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder and arson in Troy will be granted a bond reduction. Attorneys for Michael Sloan Jr., 40, will present arguments for a $400,000 bond with a 10% allowance at 1 p.m. before Associate Circuit Judge Neil Schroeder. Madison County district attorneys are asking that Sloan be held without the possibility of bond.
KFVS12
Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.
wfcnnews.com
Taxi driver robbed, assaulted at gunpoint in Mount Vernon
JEFFERSON COUNTY - Police in Jefferson County are investigating after a taxi cab driver was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Mount Vernon. Officers responded to the incident in the 900 block of Conger Street last night. According to the company, one of their drivers was robbed at gun point and then assaulted with the firearm.
wpsdlocal6.com
West Frankfort, Illinois, man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of 29-year-old woman
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A man charged with the 2019 murder of a southern Illinois woman after leading investigators to her body entered a guilty plea in Franklin County this week. Court records available at judici.com show Thomas McCoy pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday, and he was sentenced...
southernillinoisnow.com
Woodlawn man found guilty of murder and other charges
A Jefferson County Jury deliberated just over two hours before finding a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of three counts of murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and being an armed habitual criminal. Jaquez Gardner faced the charges in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Jamarco Foulks on the Corner...
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
Undercover agent thwarts large meth deal in Franklin County
A St. Louis man attempted to purchase 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Franklin County before an undercover agent thwarted the transaction and arrested him.
madisoncountyjournal.com
High-speed chase by Madison PD ends with arrest of Okla. fugitive
MADISON — An Oklahoma fugitive was apprehended after a high-speed chase initiated by Madison Police Wednesday morning ended in Gluckstadt. Madison Police at about 9:45 a.m. received a report of stolen vehicle in the area and a short time later officers observed the stolen 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck traveling west at Highway 463 and Interstate 55.
cilfm.com
Dongola man convicted of grooming and indecent solicitation of a child
UNION COUNTY, IL. (WJPF) – A man has been charged for contacting a child through an instant messaging service with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child. 51 year old Billy Tellor of Dongola was convicted Wednesday November 16th of grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child, all Class 4 Felonies. He will be required to register as a sex offender as a result of his convictions.
timestribunenews.com
Collinsville Police ask public for information in abduction/sexual assault
In an effort to help locate a suspect, Collinsville detectives have released additional information in a reported Nov. 11 sexual assault at Collinsville Crossing. Police have released photos of a vehicle they believe is linked to the crime and are asking the public’s help in locating it. The department has released a sketch of the suspect from a description given by the victim.
southernillinoisnow.com
Four flee scene of three-vehicle crash on West Main Street in Salem
Salem Police say all four occupants of a van that turned over on its side after causing a three-vehicle crash on West Main at Westgate Avenue Thursday night fled the scene and have not been located. Police reports indicate the van was eastbound on West Main when it struck a...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two escape injury in car-deer crash early Friday morning
Both occupants of a car that struck a deer on the Iuka Road near the Green Street Road intersection south of Iuka early Friday morning declined hospital treatment. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a car driven by 38-year-old Jada Bellemey of Dover Street in Centralia struck the deer around five am deploying the airbag. An eight-year-old juvenile from Centralia was a passenger.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman sentenced to three years in prison on drug charge
A 43-year-old Salem woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after her probation on a meth delivery charge was revoked during a Tuesday court hearing. Surinam Phelps of West Warmouth will serve the time concurrently with a three-year prison term handed down for possession of methamphetamine in Clinton County Court last week.
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
