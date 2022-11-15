Read full article on original website
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
WVNT-TV
Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
Fire destroys mobile home in Nicholas County, West Virginia
POE, WV (WOWK) — The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department (KSLVFD) says it responded to a mobile home fire with possible entrapment in Poe on Friday just before 9 p.m. KCLVFD says when units arrived at the mobile home on Summersville Lake Road, the fire was fully involved. The occupant made it out uninjured, […]
WVNT-TV
Ice Rink Opens at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Ice Rink Opens at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments, Gov. Jim Justice said. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023, the governor’s office said in a statement. […]
WSAZ
New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike’s three travel plazas are about 30 years old. Officials say their replacement is long overdue. “They should have been bulldozed years and years ago,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. And that will happen very soon. Justice, during a press conference...
Hinton road to close through the weekend to address culvert collapse
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Temporary traffic changes are on the horizon in the Hinton area in the coming days as local government hopes to bring a conclusion to travel issues brought about by a recent culvert collapse. The City of Hinton issued notice Wednesday afternoon that the West Virginia...
West Virginia sinkhole estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City […]
wchstv.com
Slick roads causing multiple crashes across the area
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first snow of the year has brought in reports of many vehicle crashes and delays across the region. A thin layer of snow has led to icy road conditions, leading to several wrecks in Kanawha County, including a three-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.
WDTV
Unearthing the legacy of West Virginia: Company plans to make billions off of coal waste
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Out of the 46 rare earth materials needed to make an iPhone, only six are found in the United States. The other 40 are found in China. Simon Hodges, President of Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT), says his company has spent years doing research, and, recently, they discovered something exciting.
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley closed due to car accident
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car accident on the 1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley has closed the road. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident brought down power lines. The Beaver VFD said the road will remain closed until AEP can come in and remove the lines. They urge […]
$60M West Virginia mining investment will replace vital resource from China
Rare earth metals that are currently purchased from China will soon be mined in West Virginia.
Rose’s officially opens in Hinton
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Hinton residents have been in suspense ever since the announcement came that a Rose’s Discount Store would be going into the old Magic Mart location on Stokes Drive. After months of work and preparation, the days of waiting are over as Rose’s officially opened...
Crews battle West Virginia fire, find Bible 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
WVNT-TV
I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
Icy roads could have led to fatal Tazewell Co. crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a person died in a three-vehicle crash in Tazewell County. According to a release from the agency, the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The VSP reports that the crash occurred when a […]
Deputies search for suspect after ‘suspicious vehicle’ call in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least one suspect involved in an early-morning chase. It started on Goff Mountain Rd. just before 4:30 a.m. Officials tell us it came in as a call about a suspicious vehicle that was circling the parking lot of a business in the area. […]
City of Bluefield looking for food vendors
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The city of Bluefield is looking for businesses to serve food for upcoming events. The City of Bluefield is looking for food vendors to serve people attending the West Virginia Christmas City Festival. The food vendors will be needed for December 5th through the 10th at the parking lot on Raleigh Street in […]
