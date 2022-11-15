ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

Freezing rain expected to cause slick travel over mountains

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect beginning Tuesday morning for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties. This advisory has been issued due to mixed precipitation expected that could cause slippery road conditons. Light ice and snow accumulations are expected. Tonight features calm conditions out ahead of our...
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Ice Rink Opens at Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine

Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicks off Angel …. Hospice of Southern West Virginia kicks off Angel Tree Fundraiser. Gov. Justice Visits Wyoming County To Announce Economic …. Gov. Justice Visits Wyoming County To Announce Economic Development. Great American Smokeout. Mullens Fire Department Building Damaged. Mullens Fire Department Building Damaged.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

New, modern travel plazas coming to W.Va. turnpike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike’s three travel plazas are about 30 years old. Officials say their replacement is long overdue. “They should have been bulldozed years and years ago,” Gov. Jim Justice said Friday. And that will happen very soon. Justice, during a press conference...
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Slick roads causing multiple crashes across the area

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first snow of the year has brought in reports of many vehicle crashes and delays across the region. A thin layer of snow has led to icy road conditions, leading to several wrecks in Kanawha County, including a three-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley closed due to car accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A car accident on the 1200 block of Sullivan Road in Beckley has closed the road. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, the accident brought down power lines. The Beaver VFD said the road will remain closed until AEP can come in and remove the lines. They urge […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Rose’s officially opens in Hinton

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Hinton residents have been in suspense ever since the announcement came that a Rose’s Discount Store would be going into the old Magic Mart location on Stokes Drive. After months of work and preparation, the days of waiting are over as Rose’s officially opened...
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
PRINCETON, WV
WJHL

Icy roads could have led to fatal Tazewell Co. crash, VSP reports

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a person died in a three-vehicle crash in Tazewell County. According to a release from the agency, the crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of U.S. 460 and Route 1401. The VSP reports that the crash occurred when a […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

City of Bluefield looking for food vendors

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The city of Bluefield is looking for businesses to serve food for upcoming events. The City of Bluefield is looking for food vendors to serve people attending the West Virginia Christmas City Festival. The food vendors will be needed for December 5th through the 10th at the parking lot on Raleigh Street in […]
BLUEFIELD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy