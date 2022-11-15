ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho attorney general warns of tax scam mailers

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idahoans are asked to be on the lookout for a tax scam disguised as a mailer ad. According to a press release from the office of Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the mailer is an advertisement for private tax attorneys attempting to drum up business and is made to look like an official government mailer.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

If you receive this notice in the mail, throw it away, Idaho attorney general warns

A photo of one of the mailers that the Idaho Attorney General's office says is a scam. (Courtesy of Ada County) Idahoans should be wary of scam mailers that look like official government letters but are advertisements for private tax attorneys who are “attempting to drum up business,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office.
ADA COUNTY, ID
C. Heslop

Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents

The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho

Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Why some Idahoans are leaving the workforce

BOISE, Idaho — Many employers and customers are asking a big question, “Where did all the workers go?”. Over the summer, there were well over two job openings for every job seeker in Idaho. That number's only gone down a little. A researcher I talked to said they haven't seen numbers like that in the past 50 years... and maybe ever, since the data doesn't go much further back.
IDAHO STATE
inlander.com

How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho

Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
The Oregonian

Oregon recession now ‘most likely’ scenario, state forecasters say

Oregon economic forecasters say the state is likely headed for a recession next year, downgrading their outlook because of persistently high inflation. The recession is likely to cost the state 24,000 jobs and push unemployment up to 5.4% in 2024, according to the Oregon Office of Economic analysis. That’s up from 4.1% in October. The job losses are likely to fall most heavily on the construction, manufacturing and transportation sectors.
OREGON STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?

If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Ammon Bundy Reacts To Losing Idaho Governor’s Race

In the end, the Bundy Tsnumai failed to appear as Idaho Governor Brad Little was elected with over sixty percent of the vote in November's general election. Mr. Bundy left the Idaho Republican Party to run as a political independent. His path was challenging as Mr. Little has been a fixture in Idaho Republican politics for several decades.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places

So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
IDAHO STATE

