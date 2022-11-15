ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs were among eight teams to attempt to claim DT Jerry Tillery on waivers

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs attempted to claim a player released by an AFC West rival.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs were among eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers DT Jerry Tillery. The former first-round draft pick out of Notre Dame was claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, who have very high waiver priority given their poor record this season. The other six teams to place a claim besides Kansas City and Las Vegas were the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and the New York Giants.

It shouldn’t come as a big surprise that Kansas City at least placed a waiver claim. There is literally no downside in attempting to claim a player, even if it’s highly unlikely they fall to you. It’s been Brett Veach’s modus operandi to try and reclaim former first-round draft picks during his tenure with the Chiefs. He didn’t work out in Los Angeles for whatever reason, but that doesn’t mean he won’t work elsewhere.

Tillery, in particular, had a solid showing against Kansas City in his career with Los Angeles. He recorded 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits across seven career games played. That fact likely made him an appealing option for the Raiders as well.

Fighting Irish Wire Friends: The one where an all-time Notre Dame quarterback called us out

Technology is great, it truly is. Until it isn’t. Then it can be a real pain in the backside. If you follow us on social media – and seriously, why on God’s green earth wouldn’t you (seriously – go follow us on Twitter immediately and like our Facebook page if you haven’t already), then you missed us sending a former Notre Dame quarterback birthday wishes on Wednesday night.
SOUTH BEND, IN
2023 NFL mock draft: Big risers, fallers at QB in new 2-round projections

As the college football season winds down, there have been some intriguing developments when it comes to the draft stock of some of this year’s top quarterback prospects. While Kentucky’s Will Levis came into the year with lofty expectations (and remains a top-five pick in many current projections), his disappointing 2022 campaign has some wondering whether or not he’s worthy of a first-round selection. Florida’s Anthony Richardson hasn’t had the kind of production through the air that some might have hoped for, but is his rare talent enough to still see him come off the board in the top 10?
ALABAMA STATE
2023 NFL mock draft: First-round pre-Thanksgiving projections

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, and bowl games not too far away, it’s time for NFL personnel teams to ramp up their studies of college prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. It’s a year-round process, but especially for teams that unfortunately have no worries about extended seasons (i.e., playoffs), it’s really time to look at what went wrong, and how things can be fixed in the person of this or that draft prospect.
TENNESSEE STATE
Chiefs elevate two practice squad receivers for Week 11 vs. Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a practice squad promotion(s) ahead of their Week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on “Sunday Night Football.”. According to the NFL’s personnel notice, the Chiefs have used a standard elevation on practice squad WRs Marcus Kemp and Cornell Powell. This comes as the team is dealing with some attrition at the receiver position. Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster are both out this week, leaving Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore as the team’s lone receivers on the active roster. Kemp and Powell will give them six players at the position on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
