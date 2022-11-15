ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

wbfo.org

National Weather Service Buffalo latest weather update

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Allegany county. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday. *...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night

Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Lake effect snow continues mainly north of Buffalo for your Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The highest snow total so far is Orchard Park at 77 inches. Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties in effect through 1pm Sunday. Lake effect snow north of Buffalo today will drift back toward Buffalo tonight. Lake Effect Snow Warning for...
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Long duration lake effect snow event for Western NY

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties from Thursday evening through 1pm Sunday. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1 to 4 feet, or more, of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible. Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wbtai.com

Weekend News Brief

Genesee county remains under a Lake Effect Snow Warning until afternoon on Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow is expected. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds and heavy snow could bring down tree branches and result in isolated power outages.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm

Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region

RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Residents urged to stay home during lake effect snow storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday in Erie County, but more strict measures could be installed as a lake effect snow storm arrives. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that plows might even pull off the roads if the conditions become too hazardous, citing anywhere from 4 to 5 inches falling per hour.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

