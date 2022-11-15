Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Lake effect snow bands settle south into the Southern Tier overnight into early Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The highest snow total so far is Orchard Park at 77 inches. Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties in effect through 1pm Sunday. Lake effect snow north of Buffalo today will drift back toward Buffalo tonight. Lake Effect Snow Warning for...
wbfo.org
National Weather Service Buffalo latest weather update
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Allegany county. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM EST Sunday. *...
13 WHAM
Snow for some, wind for all Saturday night
Saturday 11/19/22 — The big story has been intense lake effect snow across Western New York with many towns near Buffalo seeing more than five feet of snow since Thursday night. The snow band has parked north of Buffalo through much of Saturday afternoon, but will shift to the south rapidly in the evening and overnight before parking once again over some of the south towns, where four to nine additional inches of snow could fall through Sunday.
WGRZ TV
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
WKBW-TV
Lake effect snow continues mainly north of Buffalo for your Saturday
WGRZ TV
Here's the latest snow totals from lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that this prominent lake effect band has developed, the heavy snow will just keep falling under it for the rest of the day. Snowfall totals have been trickling in from various storm spotters and the National Weather Service. The top total belongs to Orchard Park with 54 inches of snow on the ground as of 4 p.m. Friday. Surrounding towns like Blasdell and Elma also reported four feet of snow had fallen there.
WKBW-TV
Long duration lake effect snow event for Western NY
Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee counties from Thursday evening through 1pm Sunday. Prolonged lake effect snow event may produce 1 to 4 feet, or more, of snow in most persistent bands. High snowfall rates and thundersnow possible. Lake Effect Snow Warning for Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and...
Minor power outages reported as winter storm brings lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the most part, power outages have not been an issue in Western New York due to the winter storm. As of 7am, National Grid is reporting sporadic power outages in Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties. About 137 NYSEG customers in Orchard Park and a few...
wbtai.com
Weekend News Brief
Genesee county remains under a Lake Effect Snow Warning until afternoon on Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow is expected. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds and heavy snow could bring down tree branches and result in isolated power outages.
First storm deaths reported in Erie County
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there has been a death in connection with the storm. He says two men have died during snow removal efforts.
Cheektowaga residents react to first snow of the season
Western New York residents saw the first snowfall of the season on Friday. Many of the snow hit the Southtowns hard, including Cheektowaga.
LOOK: ‘Snownado’ Appears Over Lake Erie During Historic Lake-Effect Storm
Tornados aren’t just for the great plains. Recently, bystanders in New York got a twisted surprise when they saw an extremely rare “snownado” over Lake Erie on Friday. The odd weather phenomenon comes as the Buffalo area of the state continues to be hammered with lake-effect snow in what some meteorologists call a record-setting winter storm. Bystanders saw the odd weather wonder, similar to a waterspout with frozen elements, just after 8:30 a.m. by storm chaser Simon Brewer. He believes it was about a mile off the coast of downtown Buffalo.
Open Letter to People Making Fun of Buffalo Because of Snowstorm
The intense and historic, lake effect snowstorm is still going strong as it dumps tons of snow on portions of Western New York. There's still a lake effect snow warning for Erie County until Sunday and we have already seen close to four feet of snow fall in suburbs like Hamburg and Orchard Park.
erienewsnow.com
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
Residents urged to stay home during lake effect snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A travel advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday in Erie County, but more strict measures could be installed as a lake effect snow storm arrives. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during a Thursday afternoon news conference that plows might even pull off the roads if the conditions become too hazardous, citing anywhere from 4 to 5 inches falling per hour.
This Southwestern Blvd. Intersection is a Snowy Disaster [VIDEO]
The lake effect snowstorm is officially here. The heavy, intense snow band is currently situated over the southtowns, with the hardest hit areas at the moment being Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Angola and extending up to South Buffalo. There's still a travel ban for areas below the downtown...
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way. The storm’s severity varied widely due to...
newyorkupstate.com
What is thundersnow? Buffalo sees mix of lightning, snow in winter storm
It was tough to sleep in the Buffalo area on Thursday night as the region got hammered with “thundersnow.”. What is thundersnow, you ask? Well, it’s exactly what it sounds like: Thunder and lightning during a snow storm. More than 2 feet of snow fell in parts of...
36 Pictures That Show How Extremely Wild The Snow Is In Buffalo, New York
We're talking over six feet of snow. I didn't even know that was possible.
