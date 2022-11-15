Police: Culpeper man arrested for cocaine, firearm possession
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Culpeper man is in custody after a task force bust resulted in cocaine, a firearm and cash being seized.
According to Virginia State Police, 32-year-old Spicy D. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance.
On Friday, Nov. 4, the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper.
As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in cash.
Penn was transported to the Culpeper County jail where he was held on a secured bond.
