Community-wide Thanksgiving feasts to be held in Augusta, November 17th
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Braswell-Manigault Foundation and Augusta Parks & Recreation are inviting the community to celebrate Thanksgiving!
“The Feast Before the Feast” is being held November 17th at McBean, McDuffie Woods or Carrie J. Mays Community Centers.
The event is open to all members of the community!
From 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., folks can come enjoy fresh food and beverages, and also get free yams to take home.
What: The Feast Before the Feast
When: November 17th, 5pm – 8pm
Where:
- McBean Community Park – 1155 Hephzibah – McBean Rd, Hephzibah, GA 30815
- McDuffie Woods Community Center – 3431 Old McDuffie Rd, Augusta, GA 30906
- Carrie J. Mays community Life Center – 1014 11th Ave, Augusta, GA 30901
