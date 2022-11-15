Wednesday, AM and FM KCII took a break from regular programming for the first of two Day of Giving Live Radiothons, held in conjunction with the 20th annual KCII, Washington HyVee, Caring Christmas Food Drive to help raise money for food pantries and local organizations this holiday season. Local business representatives from Farm and Home Mutual Insurance, Jessica Yoder and Sarah Bigley with Lepic Kroeger Realty, Marion Avenue Baptist Church and Halcyon House joined KCII staff live on-air to talk about the work they do in the community and the importance of giving to those in need. The Big Red Radio was also on scene, broadcasting live from Washington HyVee from 3-5p.m. In total, $1,300 was raised Wednesday. KCII General Manager Joe Nichols talked about the importance the station places on this campaign and what local food pantries can do with monetary donations. He said, “I’ve talked with multiple places in the past and while food donations are a great and tangible way of making a donation and it definitely helps them. The number one top needed donations were financial donations. A) They have relationships with other food producers and wholesalers so a dollar for most of the food pantries can go farther than a dollar for us could go. There are also things that they need outside of food. With the radiothon, I was able to write checks and mail them directly to the hands of our food pantries.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO