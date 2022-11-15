Read full article on original website
Supervisors Talk Transport Specifics at Tuesday Meetings
The Washington County Board of Supervisors took time recently to address public concerns voiced to them regarding the Washington County Ambulance D3 Truck and Basic Life Support Service (BLS). The county entity was discussed and incorporated into operation at the November 16th, 2021 meeting of the Supervisors with a plan proposed to add a pair of full time employees to Ambulance Service staff and use one of the third or fourth crew ambulance trucks to handle transports. The proposal described the BLS service as used to transport patients to hospitals without requiring a paramedic onboard, with the idea that it would average roughly 20 calls per week, bring in revenue and put another truck on the street to help with call volume.
Leyden to Fill Board of Health Vacancy
At their Thursday meeting, the Washington County Board of Health choose to move forward to fill an upcoming vacancy. Dr. Chris Grier will be resigning his position on the board as of January 1st, 2023. After receiving interest from five possible candidates, four of whom chose to participate in official interviews for the position, the board has selected Andrea Leyden to succeed Grier.
Main Street Washington Encourages Supporting Small Businesses With Pink Event Friday
Main Street Washington is reminding residents to shop small first today. Main Street is partnering with local businesses for the Pink Friday Event. Businesses around the city of Washington will sport pink bows Friday to show that they have special deals for shoppers. Washington Chamber of Commerce Director Michelle Redlinger spoke with KCII News about how shopping local helps the community. “You realize how much it keeps the community alive. Our businesses are helping the local athletic teams, and the schools, they’re donating to different non-profits. They are taking a portion of their proceeds and investing it and the taxes they pay get invested back in the community. The effort you make to get out and shop local, you find products that you know the quality, and if there’s ever a problem, you’ve got great customer service. I just think it feels good. It feels good to know that you’re part of this community and your choices are not only helping this business owner but, you’re helping the kids, you’re helping these non-profits and it all circles around.”
New Playground Installed at Columbus Junction
Columbus Junction has undertaken a project to enhance and modernize its playgrounds. The City of Columbus Junction decided that adding new equipment and remodeling their playgrounds was a good idea for safety and community reasons. With Highway 92 dividing the city playgrounds, they decided not only to add new equipment to Chautauqua Park, but also to add a large playground to Monkey Run Park.
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH TIFFANY CRAWFORD
On today’s program we are talking with Tiffany Crawford, office administrator for Hospice of Washington County about November as Hospice and Palliative Care month and their purple ribbon campaign.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MENDY MCCREIGHT
On today’s program, we’re talking with new language arts teacher at Mt. Pleasant Middle School, and head girls basketball coach at WMU High School, Mendy McCreight, about her roles in the community.
Hospice of Washington County Marks National Hospice and Palliative Care Month in November
November has been designated National Hospice and Palliative Care Month by the National Association for Home Care and Hospice. Hospice of Washington County serves the community with a staff of 13, seven contracted staff members and around 20 volunteers. Patients who have a life limiting illness of six months or less are eligible to receive care in the form of social workers, RNs, CNAs, music therapists, massage therapists, family grief support and more. Hospice Office Administrator Tiffany Crawford spoke this week with KCII News about the definitions of care and the ribbon campaign this month to highlight the observance. “The color purple stands for Hospice of Washington County. During November the home care and hospice community honor the millions of nurses, CNAs, therapists and social workers who make a difference for the patients and families that they serve. Hospice care is to provide comfort for individuals facing terminal illness, palliative care is the same where patients pursue some treatment. (The goal of Hospice of Washington County) is to provide comfort for those facing terminal illness. (The ribbons) signify awareness for Hospice of Washington County. They are located around the downtown areas of Washington, Kalona and Wayland. The goal for the campaign is to bring awareness about hospice, so a lot of the ribbons have cards on them that give fun facts about hospice that you may not know.”
Two IC business organizations to merge
Two Iowa City organizations designed to help local businesses will merge next year. The Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership announced the merger earlier this week. The two organizations have been working more closely together lately…including working out of the same space during the pandemic.
Washington and Area Musicians in Ames For All-State Festival This Weekend
Fine arts talent will be flowing in central Iowa this weekend when Ames hosts the 76th annual Iowa All-State Music Festival. Several local musicians will be on the state-wide stage. Washington High School has five selections joining the all-state band this weekend including Bailey Rees on clarinet, Claire Wubbena on trombone, Teague Mayer on tuba, Kevin Flannery as a tuba alternate and Mikaila Matheson as a flute alternate.
Fairfield Family Physician Receives Lifetime Achievement Award
Last month, Fairfield resident Dr. Jim Buck was awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP). Dr. Buck, the current Medical Director at Jefferson County Health Center, has been practicing medicine since he graduated from medical school at the University of Minnesota in 1979. He received his pre-med education from Harvard.
Fire Claims Local Landmark
Wednesday morning at around 4:30a.m. local fire crews responded to a call to the Skunk River Lodge on Highway 1 north of Brighton. Brighton Fire Chief Bill Farmer tells KCII News, that when his department arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed and nearly burned up. Brighton Fire, Washington Fire, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Alliant Energy spent roughly two hours on scene. The building was deemed a total loss. At the time of the blaze, power was not connected, no one was in the building and the cause remains unknown. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air
A suspended employee of an Iowa nursing home brought a gun to work in September and waved it in the air while threatening to “take care” of a problem with a colleague, according to state inspectors. Two workers who witnessed the incident did not immediately report it but first went to another meeting and then […] The post Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days
IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
Scout Troop 235 Finishes Brad Walker Memorial Walkway
Troop 235 of the Boy Scouts of America recently completed an addition to the Brad Walker Memorial in Riverside. Brad Walker was an active member of Scout Troop 235 in Riverside until his death in 1996. It was later decided to honor him by establishing a bench near the end of the walking trail east of Riverside. They were able to add a bench to commemorate Walker after receiving city approval and a donation.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never too early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
Alleged Jan. 6 rioter from Iowa wants 'rioter' and other words not used in trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A series of motions have been filed ahead of the trial of a Cedar Rapids man seen on the Senate Dais during the Jan. 6 attack. Leo Kelly's defense wants charges against him dropped, a new court venue, and certain words and evidence dropped from his trial.
KCII Caring Christmas Radiothon Raises Money With Support From Community and Businesses
Wednesday, AM and FM KCII took a break from regular programming for the first of two Day of Giving Live Radiothons, held in conjunction with the 20th annual KCII, Washington HyVee, Caring Christmas Food Drive to help raise money for food pantries and local organizations this holiday season. Local business representatives from Farm and Home Mutual Insurance, Jessica Yoder and Sarah Bigley with Lepic Kroeger Realty, Marion Avenue Baptist Church and Halcyon House joined KCII staff live on-air to talk about the work they do in the community and the importance of giving to those in need. The Big Red Radio was also on scene, broadcasting live from Washington HyVee from 3-5p.m. In total, $1,300 was raised Wednesday. KCII General Manager Joe Nichols talked about the importance the station places on this campaign and what local food pantries can do with monetary donations. He said, “I’ve talked with multiple places in the past and while food donations are a great and tangible way of making a donation and it definitely helps them. The number one top needed donations were financial donations. A) They have relationships with other food producers and wholesalers so a dollar for most of the food pantries can go farther than a dollar for us could go. There are also things that they need outside of food. With the radiothon, I was able to write checks and mail them directly to the hands of our food pantries.”
Phyllis M. Zahradnek
A graveside service for 90-year-old Phyllis M. Zahradnek of Kalona will be Monday, November 21st at 2p.m. at Memory Gardens in Iowa City. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona 1st Responders. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
