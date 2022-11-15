Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford their Thanksgiving meals, and Feeding South Dakota is working to change that. “With all the grocery bills and stuff going up, everything is going up it’s harder for people to get food. So,...
KEVN
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
KEVN
Get the Pack Back: United Way of the Black Hills $2.1 million fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fundraising season is under way, and for many in the Black Hills, that means giving back to the community but, it can also mean receiving from those around you as well. One Rapid City organization is looking to give some relief this holiday season. United Way of the Black Hills had their primary fundraising campaign today, Get the Pack Back.
KEVN
Moderate Republicans dominate South Dakota State House leadership elections
PIERRE, S.D. - State Rep. Hugh Bartels (R-Watertown) will be the first Speaker of the House in South Dakota history to not ascend to the post from the Speaker Pro Tempore spot. That comes after a majority of members in the Republican House caucus picked Bartels from a field of...
KEVN
USDA’s Farm Service Agency announces partnership with tribal lands
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency announced a historic agreement with several tribes in South Dakota. The Cheyenne River Sioux, Oglala Sioux, and Rosebud Sioux Tribes will work with the USDA to improve grassland productivity, reduce soil erosion, and enhance wildlife habitat on tribal land.
Comments / 0