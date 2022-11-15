Read full article on original website
coolsandiegosights.com
Building the San Diego Community Christmas Center!
The holidays must be near in San Diego, with Balboa Park’s December Nights right around the corner. Because look what I saw today!. San Diego Community Christmas Center volunteers were at work in the Spreckels Organ Pavilion erecting their annual Nativity Display and Gingerbread House!. I was told Santa...
coolsandiegosights.com
San Diego Sister Cities 65 Year Celebration!
A very special event was held today at the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages in Balboa Park. It was the San Diego Sister Cities 65 Year Celebration!. Music, food and dance was provided by various hosts, who represented some of San Diego’s sixteen Sister Cities. San Diego’s oldest Sister City partnership is with Yokohama, Japan. That relationship was established 65 years ago!
coolsandiegosights.com
The Beacon lights up Sherman Heights!
The super colorful artwork is titled The Beacon. It was painted in 2022 by artist Paul Mericle. His astounding creation decorates a wall at Red Door Interactive, a marketing agency that recently moved to this location. I took photographs of the mural from the Market Street sidewalk during a stroll...
coolsandiegosights.com
From the deepest ocean dive . . . to San Diego!
Every so often, a very unusual, one-of-a-kind ship will dock on San Diego’s Embarcadero. Today I saw a unique ship with the peculiar name DSSV Pressure Drop, so I had to check it out!. It turns out DSSV (Deep Submersible Support Vessel) Pressure Drop, a privately owned ex-US Navy...
CBS 8
Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay
SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
coolsandiegosights.com
A look inside Old Town’s Wood Shop!
The working Blacksmith Shop is one of Old Town San Diego State Historic Park’s most popular attractions. At one end of the blacksmith shop is a small wood shop, where I seldom see any activity. But that wasn’t the case today!. Gary, a California State Parks volunteer, was...
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Manchesters, Manchester Family Foundation Donate $1M to 114th Anniversary Charity Ball
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester and the Manchester Family Foundation have donated $1,000,000 to the 114th Anniversary Charity Ball benefiting Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the single largest gift in Charity Ball history. The 114th Anniversary Charity Ball, “Come Fly with Me” will...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance
In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
San Diego 2022 Holiday Guide: Events, Festivals, Attractions and Parades
A comprehensive list of everything happening in San Diego during the 2022 holiday season and our free holiday music channels!
Woman killed in collision in San Diego
An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego.
Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park
A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
Rock Church to host food distributions throughout San Diego
During November and December, the Rock Church will host weekly food distributions throughout San Diego, said a press release from the church.
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
Late ballots appear to push San Diego trash fee measure over finish line
The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appears to have passed by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.
Two women sentenced in San Diego for part in nationwide scam targeting elderly
Two women who pleaded guilty to taking part in a nationwide racketeering scam targeting the elderly, which took more than $300,000 from at least 10 San Diego County residents.
East County’s Camp Christmas Returns Nov. 18 to Dec. 23
Camp Christmas returns Friday for 20 nights filled with holiday cheer, live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fun in Pine Valley. The event, which runs through Dec. 23, features a state-of-the-art computerized light show, a separate dancing water show all set to favorite holiday music, bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, laser tag and hayrides, among other attractions.
Elderly Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on Mission Gorge Road
An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:21 p.m. to the 9000 block of Mission Gorge Road, where they learnedthat the victim, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla westbound on Mission Gorge, struck a 2021 Toyota Venza driven by a 70-year-old woman heading eastbound, said Officer Robert Heims.
