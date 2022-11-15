ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

coolsandiegosights.com

Building the San Diego Community Christmas Center!

The holidays must be near in San Diego, with Balboa Park’s December Nights right around the corner. Because look what I saw today!. San Diego Community Christmas Center volunteers were at work in the Spreckels Organ Pavilion erecting their annual Nativity Display and Gingerbread House!. I was told Santa...
coolsandiegosights.com

San Diego Sister Cities 65 Year Celebration!

A very special event was held today at the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages in Balboa Park. It was the San Diego Sister Cities 65 Year Celebration!. Music, food and dance was provided by various hosts, who represented some of San Diego’s sixteen Sister Cities. San Diego’s oldest Sister City partnership is with Yokohama, Japan. That relationship was established 65 years ago!
coolsandiegosights.com

The Beacon lights up Sherman Heights!

The super colorful artwork is titled The Beacon. It was painted in 2022 by artist Paul Mericle. His astounding creation decorates a wall at Red Door Interactive, a marketing agency that recently moved to this location. I took photographs of the mural from the Market Street sidewalk during a stroll...
coolsandiegosights.com

From the deepest ocean dive . . . to San Diego!

Every so often, a very unusual, one-of-a-kind ship will dock on San Diego’s Embarcadero. Today I saw a unique ship with the peculiar name DSSV Pressure Drop, so I had to check it out!. It turns out DSSV (Deep Submersible Support Vessel) Pressure Drop, a privately owned ex-US Navy...
CBS 8

Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
coolsandiegosights.com

A look inside Old Town’s Wood Shop!

The working Blacksmith Shop is one of Old Town San Diego State Historic Park’s most popular attractions. At one end of the blacksmith shop is a small wood shop, where I seldom see any activity. But that wasn’t the case today!. Gary, a California State Parks volunteer, was...
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
Times of San Diego

Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park

A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
Times of San Diego

East County’s Camp Christmas Returns Nov. 18 to Dec. 23

Camp Christmas returns Friday for 20 nights filled with holiday cheer, live entertainment and plenty of family-friendly fun in Pine Valley. The event, which runs through Dec. 23, features a state-of-the-art computerized light show, a separate dancing water show all set to favorite holiday music, bounce houses, train rides, rock climbing, laser tag and hayrides, among other attractions.
Times of San Diego

Elderly Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on Mission Gorge Road

An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:21 p.m. to the 9000 block of Mission Gorge Road, where they learnedthat the victim, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla westbound on Mission Gorge, struck a 2021 Toyota Venza driven by a 70-year-old woman heading eastbound, said Officer Robert Heims.
