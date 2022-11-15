ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Program solving female health issues opens for women-led entrepreneurs

By Elena Ramirez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJMEa_0jBMopfk00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A program for women entrepreneurs creating solutions in women’s healthcare will give participants $10,000 and training from business leaders.

Report: Arkansas ranks 49th for health of women and children

StitchCrew , an organization creating a more inclusive and fair economy through entrepreneurship, has designed the FemHealth Accelerator program . According to a press release, the FemHealth Accelerator is accepting applications for early-stage companies in the “Heartland” that are focused on solving problems for women’s healthcare such as:

  • Maternal health
  • Menstrual health
  • Pelvic and sexual health
  • Fertility
  • Menopause
  • Contraception

And several health conditions that disproportionately affect women at higher rates.

The program is in collaboration with the Northwest Arkansas-based organization FemHealth Founders.

Doing Good: Grants bring new programs to Boys and Girls Club

“Selected participants will receive a $10,000 non-dilutive grant, and learn from Industry Executives, Venture Capitalists and other thought leaders in the space,” the press release states. “At the end of the program, participants will have the opportunity to meet StitchCrew and FHF extensive networks of investors and industry leaders during a Founders Retreat in Bentonville.”

Who is eligible?

Only women-led startups based in the U.S. are eligible. A majority of the program is remote-friendly, but selected participants will be required to travel to Northwest Arkansas for a portion of the program to engage in in-person programming, according to the press release.

The maternal mortality crisis in Arkansas

“The program excludes biopharma and incumbent medical devices given the timeline and regulations required to bring products to market,” according to the press release.

“The time to invest in Women’s Health is now. We are proud to partner with FHF and the Walton Family Foundation to support women entrepreneurs building solutions that improve care delivery, address stigmatized areas and deliver culturally sensitive and tailored care options for women.” said Erika Lucas, Co-Founder of StitchCrew.”

More information on the program, applicant eligibility and instructions on how to apply is available at here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Lights of the Ozarks return to Downtown Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On November 18 the Lights of the Ozarks are being turned on, bringing some holiday magic to Downtown Fayetteville. Experience Fayetteville expects around half-a-million people to visit the historic downtown square this holiday season, which is also the number of light bulbs you’ll see glowing around the square. City of Fayetteville workers […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Finding a Family: Lily

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — While most kids don’t want to enter the foster care system, that wasn’t the case for 13-year-old Lily. “My parents were mentally, verbally and physically abusive. They were just not the best people, but I kind of see where they came from. Both sides. Their parents were abusive, too,” she said. She […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Democrats look to make inroads with rural voters after glimmers of hope in 2022

Democrats are looking to expand their outreach to rural voters over the next election cycle, broadening a strategy they say played a pivotal role in helping them win several key races in 2022. Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s (D) campaign credits his work appealing to rural voters, in part, for becoming the first Pennsylvania candidate to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy