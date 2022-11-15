Program solving female health issues opens for women-led entrepreneurs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A program for women entrepreneurs creating solutions in women’s healthcare will give participants $10,000 and training from business leaders.

StitchCrew , an organization creating a more inclusive and fair economy through entrepreneurship, has designed the FemHealth Accelerator program . According to a press release, the FemHealth Accelerator is accepting applications for early-stage companies in the “Heartland” that are focused on solving problems for women’s healthcare such as:

Maternal health

Menstrual health

Pelvic and sexual health

Fertility

Menopause

Contraception

And several health conditions that disproportionately affect women at higher rates.

The program is in collaboration with the Northwest Arkansas-based organization FemHealth Founders.

“Selected participants will receive a $10,000 non-dilutive grant, and learn from Industry Executives, Venture Capitalists and other thought leaders in the space,” the press release states. “At the end of the program, participants will have the opportunity to meet StitchCrew and FHF extensive networks of investors and industry leaders during a Founders Retreat in Bentonville.”

Who is eligible?

Only women-led startups based in the U.S. are eligible. A majority of the program is remote-friendly, but selected participants will be required to travel to Northwest Arkansas for a portion of the program to engage in in-person programming, according to the press release.

“The program excludes biopharma and incumbent medical devices given the timeline and regulations required to bring products to market,” according to the press release.

“The time to invest in Women’s Health is now. We are proud to partner with FHF and the Walton Family Foundation to support women entrepreneurs building solutions that improve care delivery, address stigmatized areas and deliver culturally sensitive and tailored care options for women.” said Erika Lucas, Co-Founder of StitchCrew.”

More information on the program, applicant eligibility and instructions on how to apply is available at here .

