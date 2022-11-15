Wanted man charged after 10-hr standoff in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man has been charged after he was involved in a 10-hour standoff with police in Orange Mound overnight Monday.

Curtis Hearn has been charged with aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

On Sunday night , police arrived at a mobile home on Brooklyn Avenue and Airways to attempt a felony warrant pickup.

MPD shuts down Airways Blvd during standoff Nov. 14, 2022

When detectives knocked on the mobile home occupied by Hearn, police say he pointed a gun at officers and locked himself inside.

Officers negotiated with Hearns for over ten hours. During the standoff, police shut down the north and southbound lanes of traffic between Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue.

According to police, Hearn was wanted after he assaulted a woman back in October. The woman told officers that Hearn struck her in the face, causing her to have three broken bones in her eye socket.

After 10 hours, Hearn surrendered to police at 7:19 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

