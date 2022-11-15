GALESBURG — People in Galesburg will not be able to take a morning Amtrak train to Chicago this holiday season. Amtrak trains 380 and 381 — which travel between Chicago and Quincy and stop in Galesburg — are temporarily canceled until Jan. 16, an Amtrak news release states. Train 380 typically departs from Galesburg at 7:37 a.m. each day and train 381 typically departs Chicago at 7:45 a.m. each day.

