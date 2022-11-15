Read full article on original website
NECN
Man Killed in Vermont House Explosion That Shook Neighbors' Walls
A southern Vermont man is dead after a home explosion several Newfane residents said shook their neighborhood, rattling the pictures on their walls. The chief of the NewBrook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department said the small two-story home on Route 30 in Newfane was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday.
Westfield Police still searching for Robert Tesini
Information about where Tesini was last seen has been updated by Westfield Police who are still looking for him.
WCAX
Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont
VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
country1025.com
Massachusetts Man Busted Flying Helicopters Out of His Backyard With No License
Ooooh, neighborhood helicopter rides? That sounds fuuuuunnnnn. Also very, very illegal. A Massachusetts man is going to jail for flying helicopters out of his backyard and there’s more to the story – let’s break it down:
WWLP 22News
Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas was once illegal in Massachusetts. In 1659, Puritans were forbidden from celebrating the holiday by a law called Penalty for Keeping Christmas. The punishment for celebrating Christmas, according to this law, was five shillings. That’s the equivalent of $48. “Whosoever shall be found...
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
westernmassnews.com
Hearing held for West Springfield murder suspect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A murder suspect faced a judge again on Friday after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in her West Springfield apartment. Jose Hernandez appeared in court virtually from jail. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Amber Carpenter, in her West Springfield apartment, stabbing her to death and leaving her body for days.
Mass. man sentenced to prison for illegally flying a helicopter out of his backyard
An East Brookfield man convicted of illegally flying a helicopter out of his backyard without a license was sentenced in Worcester federal court Friday to 8 months in prison. Antonio Santonastaso, 63, was sentenced to 8 months in prison and one year of supervised release. On April 5, a Worcester...
informnny.com
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
thisweekinworcester.com
East Brookfield Man Sentenced for Illegally Flying Helicopter
WORCESTER - A 62-year-old East Brookfield man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Worcester to eight months in prison for illegally operating a helicopter, making false statements to federal investigators and witness tampering. Antonio Santonastaso was also sentenced to one year of supervised release. On April 5, 2022,...
Springfield police warn residents of suspect impersonating utility worker
The Springfield Police Department is alerting residents of a scheme involving a person pretending to be a utility worker that may be targeting elderly people.
Vermonter charged with attempted murder
A Vermont man was arrested on Thursday. Benjamin Taylor, 24, is accused of attempted murder and aggravated domestic assault.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash
SHARON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday afternoon on I-89 South near Sharon. Police said 45-year-old Essex woman was driving when she started drifting off the road into rock ledges. A passenger and two children were inside the car. One child...
Identity of deadly Greenfield crash victim released
The identity of a 48-year-old woman who died in a crash on Route 2 in Greenfield Thursday was released.
Two illegal 9mm handguns found after state police conduct traffic stop in Holyoke
A Holyoke man was arrested after two illegal guns were found after a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Enfield Man Charged After Fentanyl Death Of 1-Year-Old
A Connecticut man has been charged with alleged criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of a 1-year-old from a fentanyl overdose. Hartford County resident Lenin Rodriguez, age 30, of Enfield, turned himself in to officers on Wednesday, Nov. 16, said Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox. The infant's death...
Man pleads guilty to supplying Connecticut gang members with guns
(WTNH) – A Georgia man pleaded guilty to supplying guns to gang members in Bridgeport. According to court documents, the FBI, ATF, DEA, and Bridgeport police have been investigating multiple Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in narcotics trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence. From at least 2017 until his arrest on November 12, […]
Car impaled on pole in Walmart parking lot in Leicester
LEICESTER, Mass. — Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in a Walmart parking lot on Friday night where officers found the car stuck on a pole. Leicester Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing a car that appears to be stuck on a pole with just two passenger-side tires touching the ground.
Two dead after head-on collision in Columbia County
Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf reports a serious car crash that occurred on State Route 9H on November 18 in Ghent. The sheriff explains the crash was a head-on collision leading to two fatalities.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield Police investigating stabbing on Main Street
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Greenfield. Greenfield Police said that a 45-year-old man was reportedly stabbed with a knife in the area of 130 Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
