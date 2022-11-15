Read full article on original website
The Google app is getting Material You soon
Since Google unveiled Material You last year, the company has been on a spree applying this new aesthetic to its first-party apps. While it gave the newest look to the mass majority of its apps, there are a few that are still in the queue. For instance, the Google app is next in line to receive Material You.
Use the OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition wallpapers on any phone
OnePlus earlier this year launched a Genshin Impact Edition model of the 10T that came with special wallpapers and more. But you can’t get the device outside of China. This is not too different from the likes of ASUS’s Batman Edition ROG Phone 6 Pro. Or, for the time being, the recently released Diablo Immortal Edition ROG Phone 6.
Here's proof that Galaxy S23 will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally
If you needed proof that Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series flagships will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally, here you go. The European version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has shown up on the popular benchmark website Geekbench running the new Qualcomm processor. The Geekbench listing in...
Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro flagship appears on FCC
The Motorola Moto X40 aka Moto Edge 40 Pro has just appeared on FCC. Do note that the Moto Edge 40 Pro is its expected name globally, but in China, it will be called the Moto X40. The Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro appeared on the FCC. Having said that,...
Xiaomi 13 could launch as Xiaomi 14, retail box & specs appear
The Xiaomi 14 retail box has just surfaced, and some of the phone’s specs appeared as well. This is quite odd, as the Xiaomi 13 is next in line, not Xiaomi 14. Could Xiaomi ship the ‘13’ line altogether, and jump straight to Xiaomi 14 series? Well, if this leak is accurate, then yes, it’s possible. So, we’ll refer to the device as ‘Xiaomi 14’ in this article.
Target Black Friday ad 2022: iPhone 14, Pixel 6a, PS5, & AirPods deals
Black Friday 2022 is less than a week away, with the big November 25th sale approaching fast. We’ve been showing you plenty of exciting early deals that are already available online from various retailers. In what follows, we will cover the Target Black Friday 2022 ad and some of its best tech deals.
Samsung has begun Galaxy S23 firmware development
Samsung has upped its preparations for the Galaxy S23 launch. Hardware developments have been going on for the past few months. We have come across multiple leaks and rumors that revealed the details about the cameras, batteries, and design of the upcoming Samsung flagships. Word is that the Korean firm has now begun firmware development for the phones.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 drops to $799 for Black Friday
Amazon has the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale once again, and it is now down to its all-time lowest price. Which is now just $799. The 256GB model is discounted to $859. That’s good for $200 off of each model. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn’t the only...
Samsung teams up with Genshin Impact for a special edition Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has collaborated with the popular action role-playing game Genshin Impact to launch a special edition Galaxy Z Fold 4. The duo customized the foldable’s exterior and retail packaging with exclusive artwork themed to the game. They gave a similar aesthetic to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as well.
Remap hardware buttons on your phone with Key Mapper app
Android is a very customizable platform, that’s not a secret. If a function is not included in your phone from the get-go, there’s a good chance you can make it happen by installing an app. For example, if you don’t like hardware button shortcuts on your phone (if it has any), you can change that. The Key Mapper app allows you to remap hardware buttons on your phone.
A US firm is helping Samsung improve its semiconductor chips
Samsung has joined hands with San Jose, California-based software company Silicon Frontline Technology to improve its semiconductor chips. The Korean behemoth is reportedly seeking help from its new American partner to improve its yield rates. Samsung has had issues with semiconductor yield rates since 5nm solutions. Things have gotten worse...
Black Friday: Google's Pixel 7 starts at just $499!
The much anticipated Google Pixel 7 Black Friday sale has started. This sale will last from today through Cyber Monday on November 28. You can pick up the Google Pixel 7 for as low as $499, that’s $100 off. And the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $749, that’s $150 off. Pretty incredible prices considering these smartphones were just released last month.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 promo videos highlight major features
Qualcomm has released multiple promo videos for its latest flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The videos highlight the key features and improvements the new chipset brings to the table. The chip giant begins with the camera features of the new solution. The processor can handle up to three 36MP cameras simultaneously. Its AI-enhanced Cognitive ISP (Image Signal Processor) promises real-time Semantic Segmentation for photos and videos. This enables the better application of camera algorithms to various segments of an image.
Galaxy S23 may get a special version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series may get a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to noted Samsung insider Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy flagships will feature an exclusive high-frequency version of the chipset. The Korean firm is going all-in with Snapdragon for the devices, ditching its in-house Exynos solutions for good.
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Some of you who bought the Galaxy Z Fold 2 back in 2020 are probably thinking of upgrading at this point. In this article, we’ll compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in order to help you make up your mind. Many people upgrade every two years, so this may actually be relevant to you. On the flip side, you may be thinking of sticking with the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for another year.
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 in more markets
Samsung is widely rolling out the Android 13 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The rollout began in the US last week for users who participated in the company’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program. Those on Android 12 are also now getting the new Android version.
3 best ways to market your new Android app
You’ve done a great job building an app from the ground up that you believe everyone would love and make frequent use of. However, quickly after its launch, your downloads do not hit the targets you thought they would, so what exactly is the deal with that?. For one,...
Best Black Friday deals on Android smartphones 2022
Black Friday is a really great time to pick up a new smartphone, and we’re here to show you the best deals. Whether you’re looking for a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Motorola or another OEM, they all have great discounts right now for Black Friday. Editor’s Note:...
New WhatsApp feature will let you search for businesses
You can use WhatsApp for many different things, and the app continues to add additional functionality. According to Engadget, WhatsApp will soon let you search for businesses right within the app. This will eliminate the need to venture outward to another app. WhatsApp has become a bit of a shopping...
YouTube Music gets rid of the 'dislike' button
At this point, it seems that YouTube is against the notion of “dislikes”. After getting rid of the “dislike” counter on YouTube proper last year, the company seems to be turning toward its music streaming service. YouTube Music is bringing an update that will get rid of the “dislike” button.
