Houma, LA

WWL

Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner

NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
WWL

JPSO: Boyfriend arrested after woman found stabbed to death near burning car

HARVEY, La. — A 32-year-old woman was killed and her boyfriend is in custody after a stabbing incident that turned fatal Thursday morning in Harvey, Louisiana, Sheriff Joe Lopinto reported. Nathaniel Hernandez, 39, of Marrero, was booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and second-degree battery. According to the...
HARVEY, LA
WWL

SWAT team captures man barricaded in Metairie apartment

METAIRIE, La. — A man wanted in Orleans and Jefferson Parish barricaded himself inside an apartment in Metairie and prompted the SWAT team to respond says Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joe Lopinto. It happened Wednesday at about 11:00 am at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of West Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

NOPD shoots man near Superdome, investigation underway

NEW ORLEANS — Yellow police tape blocked off the Poydras Street entrance to the Caesars Superdome Tuesday after a New Orleans police officer shot a man at least once. “Shot in the arm and I believe the upper extremity. It’s apparent he has a wound to the upper extremity as well,” NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?

METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Pedestrian killed after being hit by a tow truck, says NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department are working a traffic fatality that happened in the Central Business District Monday morning. It happened at about 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of S. Peters and Poydras Streets. “A Pedestrian was reportedly struck by a tow truck and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Neighbors want burned Algiers apartments torn down

NEW ORLEANS — Massive flames and thick smoke made for an extreme early morning battle for New Orleans firefighters. The NOFD got the first call around 1 a.m. Thursday, learning the troubled and vacant Oakmont Apartment Complex in Algiers was in flames. The NOFD said there were several homeless...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Argument led to fatal shooting at gas station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says an argument between an employee of a gas station convenience store and a customer led to a fatal shooting Thursday morning. The victim was shot dead inside the store in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue. EMS pronounced the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

4 juveniles arrested after 2 armed robberies, police chase

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said they have arrested 4 juveniles after two reported armed robberies and a high-speed chase that ended in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit and arrests occurred Wednesday afternoon before 3 p.m. According to police, the vehicle used by the four suspects...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

I-10 EB near Chef Menteur reopen after semi-truck overturns

NEW ORLEANS — I-10 East at Chef is reopen after crews cleared an overturned semi-truck on Tuesday. It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The truck blocked all three eastbound lanes on I-10 near eastbound US-90/Chef Menteur Highway. Emergency crews were on the scene while the truck was raised and towed away.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Kenner man gets life in prison for kidnapping elderly couple

KENNER, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a Kenner man to life in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping an elderly couple from their Metairie home in 2021. Alexsy Mejia, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, was charged and prosecuted as an adult. His life sentences came with the possibility to be eligible for parole after 25 years. Judge Frank Brindisi of the 24th Judicial District Court also sentenced Mejia to 30 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated burglary. The sentence for aggravated burglary was ordered to be served concurrently.
KENNER, LA
WWL

Juvenile counseling hopes to reduce crime

NEW ORLEANS — It's been a question on so many people's minds. Why is youth violence surging, and what can be done about it?. And as the juvenile court system continues to push for funding for its programs, a local hospital will now add its own program to help young offenders change paths.
