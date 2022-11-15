Read full article on original website
Victim found shot and hit by a train was a 14-year-old says coroner
NEW ORLEANS — The victim who was initially believed to have died after being struck by a train but was later found to have been shot was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office as 14-year-old Dominic Tomlin. On Wednesday, NOPD officers responded to the 6300 block of...
Hurricane Ida forced them from their home. Now a thief made off with their SUV
NEW ORLEANS — Talking to each other with no masks or visible weapons, it would be easy to mistake these two car thieves caught on camera as innocent bystanders. But surveillance cameras captured the moment they broke into two cars, stealing one of them. “No fear – didn’t cover...
JPSO: Boyfriend arrested after woman found stabbed to death near burning car
HARVEY, La. — A 32-year-old woman was killed and her boyfriend is in custody after a stabbing incident that turned fatal Thursday morning in Harvey, Louisiana, Sheriff Joe Lopinto reported. Nathaniel Hernandez, 39, of Marrero, was booked with second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and second-degree battery. According to the...
SWAT team captures man barricaded in Metairie apartment
METAIRIE, La. — A man wanted in Orleans and Jefferson Parish barricaded himself inside an apartment in Metairie and prompted the SWAT team to respond says Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joe Lopinto. It happened Wednesday at about 11:00 am at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of West Napoleon...
Child crossing the street to school is struck by a car, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — A child crossing the street on their way to school in Uptown New Orleans this morning was struck by a passing vehicle says police. It happened at about 8:16 a.m. this morning at the International School of Louisiana in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. “Initial...
Officer shoots man armed with a knife near Superdome ticket booth, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — A man armed with a knife in front of the Caesars Superdome was shot by a responding NOPD officer, according to Chief Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly. The shooting occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. Goodly says members of the Caesars Superdome Public Safety Team called for...
NOPD shoots man near Superdome, investigation underway
NEW ORLEANS — Yellow police tape blocked off the Poydras Street entrance to the Caesars Superdome Tuesday after a New Orleans police officer shot a man at least once. “Shot in the arm and I believe the upper extremity. It’s apparent he has a wound to the upper extremity as well,” NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly said.
They drugged and robbed him the night he was found dead - so why no murder charges?
METAIRIE, La. — Bob Arthur began to worry when his 40-year-old son Shawn broke off his wedding engagement just before Christmas 2016. Bob and his wife, Linda, lived in Belton, Mo., hundreds of miles from Shawn's apartment in Metairie. They grew even more concerned when Shawn, who had come to the New Orleans area to work as a water technician, didn’t show up for an appointment on Feb. 25, 2017. He was depressed by the breakup, Bob said, and was supposed to meet with an attorney that day so he could move back home to Missouri.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a tow truck, says NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department are working a traffic fatality that happened in the Central Business District Monday morning. It happened at about 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of S. Peters and Poydras Streets. “A Pedestrian was reportedly struck by a tow truck and...
NOFD battles 4-alarm fire at troubled Oakmont Apartments in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene of a four-alarm fire in the Berhman neighborhood of Algiers. NOFD officials say fire crews responded to a call of a fire at about 1:04 Thursday morning in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway. “The first fire...
Neighbors want burned Algiers apartments torn down
NEW ORLEANS — Massive flames and thick smoke made for an extreme early morning battle for New Orleans firefighters. The NOFD got the first call around 1 a.m. Thursday, learning the troubled and vacant Oakmont Apartment Complex in Algiers was in flames. The NOFD said there were several homeless...
NOPD searches for two suspects identified in shooting of off-duty officer
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police need your help in finding two suspects wanted in the shooting of an off-duty officer last month. Police say the first suspect in the image captured from security cameras is believed to be the shooter. Police also say back on October 12,...
Dilapidated Lindy Boggs site a continuing nuisance smack dab in the middle of a neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — As people bike down the Lafitte Greenway and paddle through Bayou St. John, the Lindy Boggs Medical Center casts a shadow over it all. Abandoned 17 years ago, the former hospital is now covered in graffiti and broken windows. “There’s a sense of lawlessness there,” Thomas...
Argument led to fatal shooting at gas station, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says an argument between an employee of a gas station convenience store and a customer led to a fatal shooting Thursday morning. The victim was shot dead inside the store in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue. EMS pronounced the...
4 juveniles arrested after 2 armed robberies, police chase
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police said they have arrested 4 juveniles after two reported armed robberies and a high-speed chase that ended in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon. The pursuit and arrests occurred Wednesday afternoon before 3 p.m. According to police, the vehicle used by the four suspects...
I-10 EB near Chef Menteur reopen after semi-truck overturns
NEW ORLEANS — I-10 East at Chef is reopen after crews cleared an overturned semi-truck on Tuesday. It happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The truck blocked all three eastbound lanes on I-10 near eastbound US-90/Chef Menteur Highway. Emergency crews were on the scene while the truck was raised and towed away.
Kenner man gets life in prison for kidnapping elderly couple
KENNER, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a Kenner man to life in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping an elderly couple from their Metairie home in 2021. Alexsy Mejia, who was 16 years old at the time of the crime, was charged and prosecuted as an adult. His life sentences came with the possibility to be eligible for parole after 25 years. Judge Frank Brindisi of the 24th Judicial District Court also sentenced Mejia to 30 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated burglary. The sentence for aggravated burglary was ordered to be served concurrently.
56 rescue dogs from Louisiana ok after plane carrying them goes down on golf course in Wisconsin
NEW ORLEANS — A plane full of rescue animals from Louisiana came crashing down on a snowy golf course in Wisconsin. The plane took off from the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. That was just part of the long journey for nearly 5-dozen dogs. 6 a.m. Tuesday, the first major...
Juvenile counseling hopes to reduce crime
NEW ORLEANS — It's been a question on so many people's minds. Why is youth violence surging, and what can be done about it?. And as the juvenile court system continues to push for funding for its programs, a local hospital will now add its own program to help young offenders change paths.
Belle Chasse Bridge reopens after construction cable hits car
BELLE CHASSE, La. — The Belle Chasse Bridge has reopened after a vehicle allegedly hit a barrier that prevents cars from going into the water when the bridge is raised for boat traffic. The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office said that a car hit one of the safety barriers. It's...
