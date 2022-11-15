Read full article on original website
Mannion’s lead over Shiroff ticks up to 55 votes in senate race headed to hand recount
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Incumbent Sen. John Mannion’s lead ticked up to 55 votes on Friday as the Onondaga and Oswego County Boards of Elections continued to factor in late-arriving absentee votes and ballots with small problems that were corrected by voters. According to the unofficial counts provided by the...
Featured obituaries celebrate Central New York lives well-lived (Letter from the Editor)
A few months ago, we decided to make some significant improvements to the obituaries section of The Post-Standard. As one of the most-read sections in print, it deserved a fresh look. Along with bigger type and color photos, we added a new feature each Sunday called “Appreciation,” which highlights people who lived interesting lives in Central New York and recently passed away.
NY Cannabis Insider week in legal weed Nov. 19, 2022
We had a pretty low-key week, as we’re gearing up for a Monday Cannabis Control Board meeting during which they may license NY’s first dispensaries, and other big news coming soon. Let’s take a look at what we covered:. On Friday, we ran a story about an...
The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’
The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
$11B fraud price tag doesn’t count human cost of NY’s unemployment debacle (Editorial Board Opinion)
We now have a rough idea of how much New York’s antiquated unemployment insurance system cost the state during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. At least $11 billion in fraudulent payments went out the door, according to an audit by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. That number —...
Update: More than 41 miles of Thruway reopens to all traffic
Update 8:30 p.m.: The New York Thruway between Exit 53 and Exit 59 has been reopened to all traffic, including commercial vehicles, the Thruway Authority said on Twitter. Buffalo, N.Y. — Dozens of miles of the New York Thruway reopened Saturday as lake-effect snow is expected to continue to pile up in Western New York.
California breaks ground on Native American monument
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Long before California got its name, the Miwok Indians hunted and fished along the banks of what would become known as the Sacramento River — including a spot where the state Capitol now stands surrounded by dozens of monuments to the state’s history.
More than 41 miles of the Thruway shut down as snowstorm pummels Buffalo area
Buffalo, N.Y. — A more than 41-mile stretch of the New York state Thruway has been shut down Friday morning as a snowstorm tears through Western New York. The interstate highway is closed between Exit 53 (Buffalo) and Exit 59 (Dunkirk), according to the state Thruway Authority. No traffic...
FanDuel Maryland promo code: $100 bonus, NBA League Pass & more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. FanDuel Sportsbook’s Maryland launch date is just days away, but you can take advantage of their amazing new user promo today. If you join FanDuel...
Lake effect snow, high winds shift to Central NY this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A shift in the winds over the weekend will bring lake effect snow into Central New York, although it won’t be anywhere near the pounding that that Buffalo and Watertown are getting. Central New York, especially Oswego County, could see several inches of snow on Sunday,...
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith, Katie Lester repeat top 10 finishes at state swim championships
Alexa von Holtz, Eva Smith and Katie Lester all continued to display their swimming prowess by turning in top 10 finishes at the championship races during the New York State Public High School Athletic Association girls swimming championships on Saturday at Webster Aquatic Center. Each swimmer had recorded top ten...
NY orders schools to stop using Native American mascots, nicknames by end of school year
The New York State Department of Education is ordering all schools to stop using Native American mascots, nicknames and logos by the end of the 2022-2023 school year — or risk losing state aid. According to the Times Union, the state Education Department announced the directive Thursday in honor...
See how many inches - or feet - of snow have hit Buffalo and Tug Hill so far (chart)
Update: Check out the jaw-dropping snowfall totals in Buffalo and parts of Upstate New York as of Saturday morning. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Intense lake effect snowfall continues to bombard the Buffalo area, with the highest storm total already reaching 4 feet. It’s far from over: Snow could keep falling through...
Jamesville-DeWitt becomes Section III’s first-ever boys volleyball state champion (video)
It was a historic day for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball program following a 3-0 victory over Section V’s Spencerport on Saturday in the New York State Division II championship match at the Capital Center in Albany. The Rams took home the program’s first-ever state title, which was also Section...
Powerball: Check your numbers, one winner claims Saturday’s $93 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! One winning ticket purchased in Kansas came away with Saturday night’s $93 million jackpot, Previously, someone won a record $2.04 billion in the November 7 drawing. Here are Saturday’s winning lottery numbers:...
Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Nov. 18
Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Ernie Goldacker, Nov. 9, on the 130-yard No. 8 hole at Drumlins East using a 6-iron. Witnessed by: Nicholas Albanese, John Renock, John Crossett, Steve Sopp, and Mike Grimm. Tom Callahan, No. 8, on the...
These are the 10 firms that will design and build the state’s first cannabis retail dispensaries
The agency overseeing the build outs for New York’s conditional marijuana dispensary program has selected 10 firms to design and construct the state’s first retail stores for legal adult-use cannabis. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) announced its selections on Friday, a few days...
Several inches of snow, wind gusts and white-out conditions on the way for Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — Several inches of snow, high wind gusts and white-out conditions are on the way for Central New York starting Sunday until Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Onondaga and Madison counties from 3:24 a.m. Sunday until...
Live scoreboard, recaps for Saturday’s Section III football regional playoff games
The New York State regional playoffs continue Saturday for the final three Section III football teams. Cicero-North Syracuse, Homer and General Brown will all look to survive and advance to the next round after winning their respective sectional titles last week. >> Section III football rankings (Week 10): Champions crowned.
