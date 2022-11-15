ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Featured obituaries celebrate Central New York lives well-lived (Letter from the Editor)

A few months ago, we decided to make some significant improvements to the obituaries section of The Post-Standard. As one of the most-read sections in print, it deserved a fresh look. Along with bigger type and color photos, we added a new feature each Sunday called “Appreciation,” which highlights people who lived interesting lives in Central New York and recently passed away.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider week in legal weed Nov. 19, 2022

We had a pretty low-key week, as we’re gearing up for a Monday Cannabis Control Board meeting during which they may license NY’s first dispensaries, and other big news coming soon. Let’s take a look at what we covered:. On Friday, we ran a story about an...
Syracuse.com

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in Buffalo, marvels at thundersnow: ‘Oh yes!’

The Weather Channel star Jim Cantore is in Western New York as the region faces a huge winter storm, including thundersnow and 4-6 feet of snow. “Whether Buffalo city gets 4 feet or not is irrelevant,” the meteorologist told Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. “You’re gonna get something. I mean, Erie is gonna get crushed, as we know.”
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: More than 41 miles of Thruway reopens to all traffic

Update 8:30 p.m.: The New York Thruway between Exit 53 and Exit 59 has been reopened to all traffic, including commercial vehicles, the Thruway Authority said on Twitter. Buffalo, N.Y. — Dozens of miles of the New York Thruway reopened Saturday as lake-effect snow is expected to continue to pile up in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Nov. 18

Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. Ernie Goldacker, Nov. 9, on the 130-yard No. 8 hole at Drumlins East using a 6-iron. Witnessed by: Nicholas Albanese, John Renock, John Crossett, Steve Sopp, and Mike Grimm. Tom Callahan, No. 8, on the...
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy