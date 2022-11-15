Nonstop flights from Pittsburgh to New Orleans return

After more than a year without direct service, Pittsburgh International Airport is receiving new, nonstop flights to New Orleans thanks to Utah-based Breeze Airways.

On Tuesday, Breeze announced it will be starting service between PIT and Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans in 2023, according to the Allegheny County Airport Authority.

The nonstop flights will begin Feb. 3 and offer one-way fares as low as $79 to celebrate the new route.

It will be the first time since April 2021 that PIT has nonstop service to New Orleans.

The low-cost airline also announced it will resume nonstop service between PIT and Hartford, Conn. Breeze also recently added Providence, Rhode Island to PIT’s nonstop service and the airline increased the number of flights between PIT and Charleston, South Carolina.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” said Breeze president Tom Doxey in a statement. “We’re thrilled to add service from Pittsburgh to two of our bases in Hartford and New Orleans.”

Breeze will operate its New Orleans and Hartford flights from PIT using its new Airbus A220-300.

Bryan Dietz, a PIT senior vice president, said the airport appreciates the investment into the region’s market.

The new flight to New Orleans comes on the heels of British Airways announcing it is increasing the number of nonstop flights between Pittsburgh and London starting spring of 2023.