Surrounded by loved ones, Jim closed his eyes for the last time on November 16, 2022. Though diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, Jim lived a life unwavered. Traveling, watching Packers games and celebrating them with his famous touchdown dances, attending Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) events, running, Facebooking, enjoying movie Tuesdays, and loving his wife, he persisted in doing the things most meaningful to him. He’d be described as kind, funny, quirky and was looked up to as a role model by many. There are so many hilarious stories involving Jim, he had a way about him that would always bring a smile to your face. Jim did not let HD limit him in doing the things he loved, like: watching backyard wildlife, listening to music, enjoying sweets — especially donuts, and as a proud member of the Elk’s Lodge 400, participating in their bocce ball league.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO