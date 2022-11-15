Read full article on original website
Related
The Google app is getting Material You soon
Since Google unveiled Material You last year, the company has been on a spree applying this new aesthetic to its first-party apps. While it gave the newest look to the mass majority of its apps, there are a few that are still in the queue. For instance, the Google app is next in line to receive Material You.
3 best ways to market your new Android app
You’ve done a great job building an app from the ground up that you believe everyone would love and make frequent use of. However, quickly after its launch, your downloads do not hit the targets you thought they would, so what exactly is the deal with that?. For one,...
New WhatsApp feature will let you search for businesses
You can use WhatsApp for many different things, and the app continues to add additional functionality. According to Engadget, WhatsApp will soon let you search for businesses right within the app. This will eliminate the need to venture outward to another app. WhatsApp has become a bit of a shopping...
Flux is a minimalistic weather app with a Googley feeling
I tried out a ton of weather apps recently, mainly because I wanted a specific type of widget. On top of that, I was looking for an app that looks minimalistic as well. After trying a ton of apps, I’ve stumbled upon Flux, and immediately liked the app. Flux...
The FTC may launch an investigation into Elon Musk & Twitter
The United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may soon launch an investigation into Twitter and its new owner Elon Musk. A group of seven Democratic senators has reportedly asked the FTC to consider legal actions following the recent chaos on the social media platform. “In recent weeks, Twitter’s new Chief...
Twitter Blue subscription now require 90-day wait on new accounts
Maybe, verifying all Twitter Blue subscribers was a bad idea, but now Elon’s team is trying to backtrack by adding a wait time. To prevent the abuse of the blue tick among users, Twitter is now demanding that new accounts wait 90 days before accessing the Blue subscription. This is coming just days after the company stopped users from subscribing to the Blue platform.
Amazon layoffs will continue into 2023
Recently, we got the news that Amazon was in the process of laying off around 10,000 employees. Now, it appears that the situation is far from over. According to a letter sent to Amazon employees, the layoffs will continue into early 2023. Amazon is experiencing some financial issues due to...
Elon Musk plans to find someone else to lead Twitter
Elon Musk is currently the CEO and sole director of Twitter. But he doesn’t plan to keep the leadership duties at the company for long. He plans to find someone else to lead operations at the social network in the long run. “There’s an initial burst of activity needed...
OnePlus 11 will feature a ceramic body, it seems
The OnePlus 11 will be made out of ceramic, if the latest piece of info is to be believed. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. That is the same tipster who confirmed that OnePlus plans to use the UFS 4.0 flash storage here. He also said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will fuel the phone, though we already knew that.
YouTube Music gets rid of the 'dislike' button
At this point, it seems that YouTube is against the notion of “dislikes”. After getting rid of the “dislike” counter on YouTube proper last year, the company seems to be turning toward its music streaming service. YouTube Music is bringing an update that will get rid of the “dislike” button.
Black Friday knocks $10 off the Chromecast with Google TV
Amazon is knocking $10 off of both models of the Chromecast with Google TV, for Black Friday. The new HD version is actually a little more than $10. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – $18 (reg. $30) Chromceast with Google TV (4K) – $39 (reg. $49) These are...
Upcoming Google Maps update set to bring new features to Fitbit smartwatches
Finally, an official blog post has confirmed that Google Maps for Fitbit smartwatches will soon roll out. This will be available for new Fitbit smartwatches like the Versa 4 and Sense 2. These are the first Fitbit wearable devices to run on Google’s Wear OS, and they mark a new era for Fitbit.
How AI is being used in our daily lives
In recent years, AI has gone from a spooky word with vague connotations of robots, to a commonplace and better-understood term. There is more of an understanding and acceptance that many of our daily activities are aided by artificial intelligence, from listening to music to ordering takeout. A 2017 study...
Lenovo's next premium tablet was spotted on the Google Play console
Lenovo’s most powerful tablet to date, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, has been out for a little bit now, and it’s definitely one to consider. However, it seems that the company is looking forward to its next premium tablet. According to Android Central, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was just spotted on the Google Play console. This may be the company’s next premium tablet.
Use the OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition wallpapers on any phone
OnePlus earlier this year launched a Genshin Impact Edition model of the 10T that came with special wallpapers and more. But you can’t get the device outside of China. This is not too different from the likes of ASUS’s Batman Edition ROG Phone 6 Pro. Or, for the time being, the recently released Diablo Immortal Edition ROG Phone 6.
Save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch for Black Friday
Just over a month after its release, the Google Pixel Watch is finally getting its first discount. Today, it is discounted to $299. That’s taking $50 off of its regular price for Black Friday. The Pixel Watch is Google’s first smartwatch, even though it’s definitely made by Fitbit who...
Remap hardware buttons on your phone with Key Mapper app
Android is a very customizable platform, that’s not a secret. If a function is not included in your phone from the get-go, there’s a good chance you can make it happen by installing an app. For example, if you don’t like hardware button shortcuts on your phone (if it has any), you can change that. The Key Mapper app allows you to remap hardware buttons on your phone.
Most Twitter employees opted to leave after Musk's ultimatum
Elon Musk may be facing a huge crisis at Twitter. He has already fired about half of the company’s workforce, and the majority of the remaining employees have reportedly opted to leave too. This is after Musk gave them an ultimatum to be prepared for difficult times ahead. Twitter...
Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 get Android 13 in more markets
Samsung is widely rolling out the Android 13 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The rollout began in the US last week for users who participated in the company’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program. Those on Android 12 are also now getting the new Android version.
Black Friday: Google's Pixel Buds Pro falls to its lowest price yet
Amazon has just marked down the Google Pixel Buds Pro, making them cheaper than they have ever been. Coming in at just $149.99 right now. That’s a solid $50 off of their regular price. That’s a really good Black Friday deal to pick up, especially if you already have a Pixel smartphone.
