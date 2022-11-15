Read full article on original website
WSMV
19-year-old killed in fatal shooting, police investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Nashville early this morning, according to police. A shooting was reported at 370 Wallace Road early Saturday morning. Police said the fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of Southern Hills Condos. Investigations show that the...
whopam.com
Local woman hurt in rear end collision
A rear-end collision Saturday morning on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 45-year old Charity Jordan of Hopkinsville was slowing down as a car in front of her was turning into Waffle House and she was rear-ended by a pickup operated by 17-year old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
WKRN
Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with hatchet
The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced.
Man charged after accused of shooting, killing man at apartment complex in Nashville
Metro police have charged a 38-year-old man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.
whopam.com
Several guns stolen in burglary
Hopkinsville police are investigating after several guns were stolen during a burglary at an apartment on Cox Mill Road. An unknown suspect made forced entry into a residence at the Canterbury Apartments sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning and took four guns and a sight with a combined value of about $1,800, according to the incident report.
Teens arrested after attempting to flee Metro police in stolen vehicle
A stolen vehicle has been recovered and two teenagers have been taken into custody following a police chase Thursday night.
2 arrested in connection with May shooting that injured 10-year-old boy
Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex on May 14 that injured a 10-year-old boy.
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead.
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man
A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
clarksvillenow.com
Police identify 55-year-old man killed when hit by car on Providence Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The man who was hit by a vehicle on Providence Boulevard Friday night was identified Saturday afternoon as James Nickell, 55, of Clarksville. At about 5:10 p.m. Friday, the vehicle, traveling south, hit Nickell on Providence near D Street, according to Clarksville Police spokesman...
whopam.com
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Providence Boulevard
Update, 7:45 p.m.: The man who was hit by a vehicle on Providence Boulevard has died from his injuries, according to CPD. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact FACT Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665. The roadway is back open, and traffic has returned to...
Two arrested for deadly Clarksville shooting on Pine Mountain Road
A young man was arrested Wednesday and a teen juvenile detained in connection to a deadly shooting on Pine Mountain Road in Clarksville this week.
Police: Man wanted after allegedly lying about driving stolen car involved in deadly crash
Metro police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on vehicular homicide and gun charges stemming from a deadly crash that happened Sunday, Oct. 16.
clarksvillenow.com
CPD recommends ‘parking smart’ after recent vehicle burglaries
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of “Parking Smart.”. CPD said they continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop,” searching for unlocked vehicles.
Stewart County man accused of dumping sharp objects on road arrested
Neighbors who drive a rural country road in Stewart County can rest easier knowing detectives have caught a man accused of dumping nails and other sharp objects on the street.
Raleigh News & Observer
Gunfire erupts at a construction site, Tennessee cops say. Worker charged with murder
A worker died after gunfire rang out at a Tennessee construction site, officials said. Now, the 42-year-old’s co-worker is facing a murder charge, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez was shot and killed while working on a building on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Officials said “a...
Man charged with assault over chips at downtown Marriott
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of robbing a hotel in downtown Nashville and assaulting a security guard for a bag of chips. Officers were called to the J.W. Marriott Hotel on 8th Avenue on Wednesday after hotel officials said Ryan Abdelqadar, 35, walked into a restricted area […]
