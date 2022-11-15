ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

19-year-old killed in fatal shooting, police investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 19-year-old man has been shot and killed in Nashville early this morning, according to police. A shooting was reported at 370 Wallace Road early Saturday morning. Police said the fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of Southern Hills Condos. Investigations show that the...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Local woman hurt in rear end collision

A rear-end collision Saturday morning on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 45-year old Charity Jordan of Hopkinsville was slowing down as a car in front of her was turning into Waffle House and she was rear-ended by a pickup operated by 17-year old Nicholas Cansler of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Clarksville police identify pedestrian killed in accident

Clarksville have identified the man killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Friday night on Providence Boulevard. A news release says 55-year old James Nickell of Clarksville was hit by a vehicle just after 5 p.m. near D Street. Nickell was taken to Tennova Health Hospital, where he died from...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with hatchet

The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced. Man sentenced to 25 years after killing ex-boss with …. The man accused of killing his former employer at a Belle Meade personal training studio in 2018 has been sentenced.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Several guns stolen in burglary

Hopkinsville police are investigating after several guns were stolen during a burglary at an apartment on Cox Mill Road. An unknown suspect made forced entry into a residence at the Canterbury Apartments sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning and took four guns and a sight with a combined value of about $1,800, according to the incident report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection

Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Pursuit ends with arrest of Cadiz man

A vehicle pursuit Friday night in Trigg County led to the arrest of a Cadiz man on multiple charges. Deputies attempted to stop 28-year old Jonathan Garner of Cadiz for numerous traffic violations, but he continued driving and fled, according to police. A PIT maneuver was used to end the...
CADIZ, KY
whopam.com

Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody

The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Man killed after being hit by vehicle on Providence Boulevard

Update, 7:45 p.m.: The man who was hit by a vehicle on Providence Boulevard has died from his injuries, according to CPD. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact FACT Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5665. The roadway is back open, and traffic has returned to...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

CPD recommends ‘parking smart’ after recent vehicle burglaries

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the upcoming holiday season, the Clarksville Police Department is reminding motorists about the importance of “Parking Smart.”. CPD said they continue to receive reports of vehicle burglaries in residential areas, where individuals continue to “car hop,” searching for unlocked vehicles.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Man charged with assault over chips at downtown Marriott

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of robbing a hotel in downtown Nashville and assaulting a security guard for a bag of chips. Officers were called to the J.W. Marriott Hotel on 8th Avenue on Wednesday after hotel officials said Ryan Abdelqadar, 35, walked into a restricted area […]
NASHVILLE, TN

