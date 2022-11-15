ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: Partly cloudy, flirting with near record heat

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 5 days ago

Miami Weather 11/15/2022 5AM 02:09

MIAMI - It was a milder start Tuesday morning across South Florida as many areas woke to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few inland areas were a bit cooler with lows in the upper 60s.

It will be mainly dry and mostly sunny during the day but it will be warmer and more humid. Highs rise to the upper 80s. Storms will develop well inland and move away from the metro areas due to the onshore breeze.

We'll be flirting with record heat on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday the rain chance remains low with only isolated showers possible. Storms fire up across the Everglades and likely remain over the interior sections of South Florida.

Coming up NEXT Weather

Thursday will not be as hot with highs in the low 80s. A few showers will be possible as a cold front moves in. Friday morning we'll enjoy a cooler start with lows in the upper 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s and the rain chance will increase. Spotty showers will be possible.

Highs will be seasonable in the low 80 on Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers possible through the weekend.

CBS Miami

