EastEnders' Amy Mitchell self-harm plot continues as she makes secret decision
The following article contains discussion of themes including self-harm. EastEnders spoilers follow. Amy Mitchell has made a dangerous decision in EastEnders as her self-harm story continues. Earlier this week, Amy's dark secret was outed after being discovered by Sam Mitchell, and now her dad Jack Branning is struggling with how...
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Emancipation's Antoine Fuqua defends release of new Will Smith movie following Oscars slap
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua has defended the release of the new Will Smith movie in the wake of his Oscars controversy. The actor infamously slapped presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year, with the new Apple TV+ drama marking the actor's first project since the incident.
Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco marks pregnancy milestone with cute picture
The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco has reached the midway point of pregnancy. She and partner Tom Pelphrey, who broke our hearts as Ben Davis in Ozark, revealed to the world their baby girl news just last month. Uploading a mirror selfie onto Instagram Stories today (November 16), the actress...
Jason Momoa's new series adds NCIS: Hawai'i stars to cast
Jason Momoa's new Apple TV+ series Chief of War has announced a host of new names joining the cast, including two stars of NCIS: Hawai'i. The upcoming series was confirmed earlier this year, and centres on the unification and colonisation of Hawai'i, taken from the perspective of the indigenous people.
Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo criticises "backwards" casting of new movie
Super Mario Bros star John Leguizamo has criticised the casting for the upcoming film in the franchise, deeming it "backwards". The actor, who starred as Luigi opposite Bob Hoskins in the 1993 live-action film, took issue with the process for the animated film, which sees Chris Pratt and Charlie Day voice the two main roles.
Normal People's Paul Mescal reveals how new movie Aftersun subverts male stereotypes
Normal People star Paul Mescal believes his critically-acclaimed new movie Aftersun subverts long-held male stereotypes about fatherhood. The film follows a woman names Sophie, played by Frankie Corio and Celia Rowlson-Hall, who remembers a trip she took to Turkey 20 years ago with her father Calum, played by Mescal. In...
Ellen Pompeo releases Grey's Anatomy goodbye message
Grey's Anatomy season 19 spoilers follow. Ellen Pompeo has released a goodbye message ahead of her on-screen departure in Grey's Anatomy. The original Grey's cast member is set to depart on screen in January, though she'll remain as narrator and return in person as Meredith Grey for the show's season finale next spring.
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's Staged reveals season 3 return date
David Tennant and Michael Sheen's hit lockdown series Staged has confirmed a return for season 3 – and it will be back on our screens very soon. The show, which saw the actors play fictionalised versions of themselves as they tried to rehearse a play over lockdown, debuted back in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Any show to watch similar to Buffy the vampire slayer?
Hi all, I finished Buffy couple weeks ago, it was the best show I ever watched, started this in June so it’s been a good part of my life, feels like I miss them and don’t know what to do without them haha. I liked the friendships the...
EastEnders star Kellie Bright discusses Linda Carter's future after Mick's 'sad' Christmas exit
EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about Linda Carter’s future following Mick’s very sad Christmas exit on the show. Talking to the Daily Mirror about the show’s upcoming Christmas episodes, the soap star talked about what we can expect from Danny Dyer's (who plays Mick) final scenes on the soap as well as her character's future.
10 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see Hope plan a tribute to John Stape, while Sam visits Harvey in prison. Meanwhile, Ken receives a blast from the past. Here's a look at 10 big moments hitting your screens. 1. Hope continues to cash in on John's crimes.
What to do with a problem like Coronation Street?
For the first time in a long time, Coronation Street seems to have become irrelevant. If you were in charge; what changes would you make to resuscitate the show?. For me; I want to see a focus on family dynamics and friendships again. Fiz, Maria and Sarah getting pissed on a bottle of wine, Audrey and Rita joining an oldies community group and taking the p*** out of the rest of the pensioners. The work dynamics need mixed up, for example I’d put Leanne into the Rovers as Jenny’s bar manager to give Leanne a new direction but also mix up the Rovers hierarchy.
Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes pays tribute to Ellen Pompeo ahead of final episode
Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes has paid tribute to series star Ellen Pompeo, as she prepares to take a back seat on the medical drama. From early 2023, Pompeo, who debuted as Dr Meredith Grey all the way back in 2005, will serve as the narrator of each episode. Pompeo will no longer be a regular cast member but has hinted she may be "back to visit" in the future.
EastEnders - Best Young Character
She’s a great little actress, a very likeable character and has one of the best characters as her mother. Will hasn't been developed enough and deserves more screentime - same with Ricky. Lily is a future leading character. She's had some fantastic material this year - her fear about...
Top 5 soap single Epsiodes ever in ratings
Got asked this on another group. Stacey’s bipolar point of view (May 2009) Linda’s alcoholism on NYE point of view (December 2019) Ronnie & Roxy’s death (January 2017) Stacey’s bipolar point of view (May 2009) Linda’s alcoholism on NYE point of view (December 2019) Ronnie...
That Sue and Charlene are so nasty in the show
I was so looking forward to seeing Sue in the jungle as i have only known her as Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street. So watching her on the show has really changed my opinion of her as she comes across as bitching and two faced especially towards Matt and she is so lazy and ungrateful. I never thought she would be like this. Charlene is not really a surprise as you need to be tough to be a journalist but still her bitching as well was a bit shocking.
TOWIE's Ferne McCann apologises to acid attack victim after leaked voice notes
Ferne McCann has issued an apology after allegedly derogatory remarks about a victim of her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins were leaked in voice notes. The former TOWIE star's ex – with whom she shares a child – was jailed back in 2017 for 20 years after being convicted of 14 charges relating to an acid attack in a nightclub earlier that year, including nine counts of actual bodily harm and five counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Vintage Childrens BBC on BBC Four
Anybody been watching these on BBC Four on Sunday evenings? As part of the celebrations for the BBC's centenary, we've had a selection of episodes of childrens BBC shows from the 70's and 80's. So far we've had The Clangers, Play School, The Really Wild Show and Grange Hill (the...
Daniel Craig explains why he wanted James Bond to die in No Time to Die
Daniel Craig has opened up about James Bond's death in No Time to Die, revealing why he wanted the iconic spy to be killed off. The star's final outing as 007 was finally released last year, and ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save the lives of Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) and their daughter.
