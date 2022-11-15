Q. I bought my house for $180,000 in 1989 and have lived in it since then. I expect to be able to list it for $480,000. I qualify for the $250,000 capital gains exemption, leaving a potential profit of $50,000. I have made many, many improvements to the house, both major and minor — I just made a list of 38 — but I don’t have receipts for most of them. Is it possible to have those improvements evaluated by inspection?

2 DAYS AGO