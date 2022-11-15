Read full article on original website
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Woman drives "57 Lady" Chevrolet for six decadesAmy ChristieWest Bend, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today
Susan M. Schulteis
Susan M. Schulteis (nee Doerfert) age 72 of Hartford passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend, surrounded by the love and care of her sons and family. Susan was born October 11, 1950, in Hartford to Dolores A. (nee Werner) and Raymond F. Doerfert....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Edward ‘Ed’ Earl Wetzel
Edward 'Ed' Earl Wetzel, age 64 of West Bend, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. Edward was born February 21, 1958, to Marguerite A. (nee Hall) and Earl W. Wetzel. He was united in marriage to Cynthia J. Lehman at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Neosho in 1986.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kerry K. Madison (nee Sullivan)
Kerry K. Madison (nee Sullivan) Our dear Kerry joined the family that she missed so much on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the age of 62. Kerry endured a short battle against cancer. She died with grace and dignity, placing her life in the hands of Jesus. She enjoyed lucrative...
Greater Milwaukee Today
James ‘Jim’ Christus
Surrounded by loved ones, Jim closed his eyes for the last time on November 16, 2022. Though diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, Jim lived a life unwavered. Traveling, watching Packers games and celebrating them with his famous touchdown dances, attending Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) events, running, Facebooking, enjoying movie Tuesdays, and loving his wife, he persisted in doing the things most meaningful to him. He’d be described as kind, funny, quirky and was looked up to as a role model by many. There are so many hilarious stories involving Jim, he had a way about him that would always bring a smile to your face. Jim did not let HD limit him in doing the things he loved, like: watching backyard wildlife, listening to music, enjoying sweets — especially donuts, and as a proud member of the Elk’s Lodge 400, participating in their bocce ball league.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Anne Yahr
Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, two days after her 41st wedding anniversary, with her husband at her side. Mary was born to Richard Frederick Johnson and Phyllis Anne Johnson (née Wilson) on March 8, 1956. She was raised in New London, graduated from New London Senior High School in 1974 and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in December of 1977. It was in Eau Claire where, on Valentine’s Day 1975, she met the love of her life, Ronald Allen Yahr.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Doris M. Bonlender
Doris M. Bonlender (Bruessel), age 90 years, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. Doris was born in Kewaskum to Jacob and Bernetta (Reindl) Bruessel on October 9, 1932. She married Robert “Bob” Bonlender on July 30, 1955 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Bob passed away in 2007.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James ‘Jim’ P. Nelson
May 8, 1959 - Nov. 15, 2022. James “Jim” P. Nelson of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 63. He was born in France on May 8, 1959, the son of James and Peg (nee Stevick) Nelson. On July 21, 1978, he...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lilly Ann Westerman
Lilly Ann Westerman (nee Justman), age 83 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2022 at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum after battling lung cancer. Lilly was born on March 1, 1939, in the Town of Wayne to Herbert and Lucille Justman (nee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Edmund John Whettam Jr.
Jan. 11, 1939 - Nov. 8, 2022. Edmund John Whettam Jr. passed away at his home with his son, Tod, at his side at the age of 83. John was born in Eagle to Edmund John Sr. and Catherine Whettam. He enjoyed softball in his younger years, but later it...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff on anniversary of 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Monday in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack: Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; Leanna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harriet Margaret Martin
Harriet Margaret Martin (nee Knoeck), 82, of West Bend, passed away peacefully at home surrounded her family on November 14, 2022. She was born October 9, 1940, to John Henry Knoeck and Lorine Elizabeth Knoeck (nee Bertram). Harriet attended St. Mary’s School in Barton through 8th grade and graduated from West Bend High School in 1958. She married her soulmate, James Francis Martin, on May 30, 1959. She was a dedicated homemaker and loving stayathome mother for a number of years. During that time, she found varied ways to help support her family. She was a part-time cook for the priests of St. Mary’s and started an in-home business with her neighbor, Connie, making stuffed animals — Honnie Originals. After her husband suffered a stroke and became disabled, she completed a secretarial program at MATC-North and started a career with the West Bend School District. She worked from 1986 until her retirement in 2004. In 2001, she was honored to receive the Employee of the Year award from the District.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha city officials react to Brooks sentencing
Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”. In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Milwaukee-based Steny’s Tavern & Grill coming to City of Pewaukee
CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A well-known sports bar in Milwaukee, Steny’s Tavern & Grill, owned and operated by the Steny family, is expanding to a second location — the vacant space of the former Boomers Sports Pub and Grill, N29-W24483 Watertown Rd. in the City of Pewaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland multi-building proposal back with revisions
HARTLAND — The proposed development of a multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. was brought back during Monday’s Village Board meeting. The Plan Commission previously rejected the proposal on Oct. 17 due to residents’ concerns regarding the building’s large size and limited onsite parking. The original...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Residents to appeal federal judge’s ruling for insurance company in lawsuit
WAUKESHA — Residents of Horizon West Condominiums plan on appealing a federal judge’s decision in favor of the insurance company they sued. Residents of Horizon West Condominiums were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice on Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. In April,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mukwonago takes home silver in slugfest
MADISON — It became plain to see as the second half transpired that whoever had the football last would leave Camp Randall Stadium with the gold ball. Kimberly is no stranger to that feeling. It got to experience it again on a frigid Friday evening in Madison. Senior running...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Going goo goo for Gaga Ball
WEST BEND — A Gaga Ball pit has opened up at a local elementary school for the second time this week, as Justin Martinez, a West Bend High senior and former Fair Park Elementary School student, built one at his elementary school alma mater. According to Martinez, who built...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prosper scores 31, Marquette beats LIU 95-58
MILWAUKEE — Olivier-Maxence Prosper's 31 points led Marquette over LIU 95-58 on Thursday. Prosper shot 11 for 12 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Golden Eagles (3-1). Kam Jones scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. David Joplin recorded 12 points and was 3 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Late field goal stops Crusaders’ four-peat attempt
MADISON — Camp Randall Stadium turned into a snow globe during the second half of Thursday night’s WIAA Division 4 state football championship, and with it, Catholic Memorial’s world came crashing down. Despite the tricky conditions, Columbus senior Corbin Hynes made a go-ahead 31-yard field goal with...
