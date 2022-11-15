Read full article on original website
Related
Party hop with Nicole Byer in her 'Clueless'-inspired jeep
On her ideal Sunday in L.A., Nicole Byer would take a pole dancing class before party-hopping and dabbling in some psychedelic mushrooms.
Honey Dijon: Black Girl Magic review – eclectic dancefloor delights
The Chicago DJ delves into new jack swing, disco and house across 15 jubilant, guest-studded tracks
1000 Coils of Fear by Olivia Wenzel review – in the glare of the white gaze
In this powerful debut, a cast of voices help the Black German narrator track back and forth through a life scarred by racism
SFGate
ABC Scraps David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly Drama Series ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order
ABC has reversed course on the drama series “Avalon,” opting not to move forward with the show despite giving it a straight-to-series order in February. “Avalon” hailed from David E. Kelley and executive producer Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. Neve Campbell was set to star in the lead role. Other cast members included Demetrius Grosse, Alexa Mansour, Steven Pasquale, and Roslyn Ruff.
Sprinkle Sparkle: Pleasure in Transitions
How do you reclaim the pleasure of creating when you have to make art to pay the bills?
Comments / 0