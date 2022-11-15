A man was arrested recently for stealing $22,000 worth of laptops from a Culver City business. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Sunday around 8:05 a.m. officers responded to a business located at 5895 Blackwelder Street regarding a burglary alarm. Officers arrived on the scene and conducted a search but were unable to locate any suspects.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO