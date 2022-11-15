ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Traci Park Declares Victory in LA City Council Race Over Erin Darling

“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement. Traci Park has declared victory in the Los Angeles City Council District 11 race over Erin Darling in the election to replace Mike Bonin. Following a Thursday vote count,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Culver City Chef Overcomes Life Changing

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight. Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
CULVER CITY, CA
Homeless Man Arrested for Stealing $22,000 Worth of Laptops From Culver City Business

A man was arrested recently for stealing $22,000 worth of laptops from a Culver City business. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Sunday around 8:05 a.m. officers responded to a business located at 5895 Blackwelder Street regarding a burglary alarm. Officers arrived on the scene and conducted a search but were unable to locate any suspects.
CULVER CITY, CA

