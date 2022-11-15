ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Man shot in the face, robbed in Miami

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning. Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. 
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
MIAMI, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Police: Argument over PlayStation account escalates to shooting in Wynwood

MIAMI – An argument over a PlayStation account led to a shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Friday, according to police. According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Javon Knight, known by the street name “Jit,” shot his neighbor in the 500 block of Northwest 33rd Street just before 5 p.m.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present

The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward Meat & Fish opens biggest store at old Penn Dutch site in Margate

The first thing you’ll notice walking into Broward Meat & Fish’s new Margate location is how spacious, clean and new it is. The store’s main sections are identified with big bright letters visible from every area of the retail floor. Appetizing colors and brick facades give the grocery a modern farmer’s market vibe. Meat and seafood counters, dry goods aisles and produce bins stretch far and ...
MARGATE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies

Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
BOCA RATON, FL
miamitimesonline.com

South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal

UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAY. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
BOCA RATON, FL
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
CULPEPER, VA
BOCANEWSNOW

Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pedestrian dead after collision with Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park

A pedestrian died Monday evening after being struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park, officials say. The northbound P634 train with 155 people aboard collided with the pedestrian between Prospect Road and Commercial Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m., Victor Garcia, a spokesperson for South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, said in an email. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy