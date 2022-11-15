Read full article on original website
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Football: Buckeyes wear helmet decals in tribute to victims of shooting at University of Virginia
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this week
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still Searching
University of Virginia police chief was told live while he was on the air that a student suspected of killing 3 others was in custody
"We just received information the suspect is in custody," University of Virginia Police Chief Tim Longo said during a live press conference on Monday.
UVA shooting suspect in custody; all 3 victims were football players
The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hourslong manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown. At a press conference in Charlottesville, Va., UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo...
Man shot in the face, robbed in Miami
MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot early Wednesday morning. Police said around 1:15 a.m. they received a ShotSpotter alert about gunfire in the 700 block of NW 47th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been robbed and shot in the face and leg. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
miamionthecheap.com
Free food distributions and turkeys for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about food and kindness. In South Florida, various organizations and vendors are exemplifying those features with opportunities for free turkeys and other food for a holiday feast. For free food distributions in Broward, Miami-Dade and greater Palm Beach, eligibility requirements may vary. For an event at Lauderhill Mall,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Click10.com
Police: Argument over PlayStation account escalates to shooting in Wynwood
MIAMI – An argument over a PlayStation account led to a shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood Friday, according to police. According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Javon Knight, known by the street name “Jit,” shot his neighbor in the 500 block of Northwest 33rd Street just before 5 p.m.
Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present
The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down
Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
Group saws through roof, steals $500K in phones from Florida warehouse
Police arrested five men accused of sawing thru the roof of a South Florida warehouse to steal more than $500,000 worth of cell phones
Broward Meat & Fish opens biggest store at old Penn Dutch site in Margate
The first thing you’ll notice walking into Broward Meat & Fish’s new Margate location is how spacious, clean and new it is. The store’s main sections are identified with big bright letters visible from every area of the retail floor. Appetizing colors and brick facades give the grocery a modern farmer’s market vibe. Meat and seafood counters, dry goods aisles and produce bins stretch far and ...
WSVN-TV
Sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ stolen Bentley found at Hialeah Gardens gas station; man arrested
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pricey car that was stolen from the driveway of sports agent Drew Rosenhaus’ Miami Beach home has been recovered, and police confirmed they have made an arrest in the case. 7News cameras on Monday captured Rosenhaus as he walked toward his white Bentley...
Fears Mount For Missing Florida Woman Whose Phones, Home Security Cameras Were Smashed
Loved ones say that Mimose Dulcio was meeting with her soon-to-be ex-husband the day she went missing. When no one could reach her the next day, family members found her cell phones and security cameras destroyed at her home. Loved ones are increasingly worried for a Florida city worker who...
Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies
Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal
UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAY. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
Pedestrian dead after collision with Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park
A pedestrian died Monday evening after being struck by a Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park, officials say. The northbound P634 train with 155 people aboard collided with the pedestrian between Prospect Road and Commercial Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m., Victor Garcia, a spokesperson for South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, said in an email. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at ...
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
