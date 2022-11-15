MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — It can cost thousands of dollars to repair your vehicle after a collision with a deer, and those repair costs are up considerably from last year. AAA reports that on average, repairs are costing almost $6,500 in the region. That’s nearly 30% more than in 2021, which is as high as they have ever been. Higher costs for parts and labor, part supply shortages, and more advanced vehicle technology are contributing to increased collision repair bills.

