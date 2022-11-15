ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nodaway County, MO

St. Joseph Post

5 hospitalized after 3-vehicle Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY—Five people were injured in an accident just after 12:30 p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Tracy A. Okansen, 60, Mountain Iron, Minnesota, was southbound on Interstate 29 two miles south of St. Joseph. The Chrysler rear-ended...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
WNDU

Missouri man injured after truck hits tree in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was injured after his truck struck a tree in Cass County, Michigan on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to reports around 6:34 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a camper on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road. An initial investigation shows that a 50-year-old Missouri man was driving west on U.S. 12 when he attempted to avoid another traffic crash and lost control of his vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI
myqcountry.com

SUV was traveling in the grass median before rear-end crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 12:30p.m. Friday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Steven A. Smith, 34, St. Joseph, was southbound in the grass median of Interstate 29 at Route DD passing cars. When...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

Nodaway County woman hospitalized after crash with a semi

NODAWAY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5p.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kenworth Semi driven by Daniel R. Sullinger, 33, Skidmore, was southbound on Galaxy Road at 240th two miles south of Wilcox. The semi and a westbound...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

Woman hospitalized after motorhome accident

DEKALB COUNTY–One person was injured in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Thursday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Diplomat Monaco motorhome driven by James E. Miner, 76, Lucas, Iowa, was southbound on Interstate 35 in Cameron. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck...
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Maryville man injured after 2-vehicle crash

NODAWAY COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Javier E. Jimenez, 29, Maryville, was westbound on U.S. 71 one mile north of Maryville. The vehicle traveled into...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
myqcountry.com

5-year-old St. Joseph boy dies after car strikes telephone pole

BUCHANAN COUNTY —A St. Joseph boy died in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Kia Forte driven by Alisha A. Martin, 33, St. Joseph, was southbound on U.S. 169 three miles north of Gower. The car traveled off...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Five-year-old child dies, driver injured in crash on Highway 169

The highway patrol reports a woman was injured and a young child lost his life in a single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon in eastern Buchanan County three miles north of Gower. Thirty-three-year-old Alisha Martin of Gower was traveling south on Highway 169 when her car crossed the center of...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
myqcountry.com

St. Joseph police release identity of officer involved in Monday night shooting

Joseph police have released the identity of the officer involved in the. shooting earlier this week. St. Joseph Police Department reports Patrolman Justin Zamzow, a four-year. veteran of the police force, was the officer who shot and wounded 32-year-old Cody. Calvin. Calvin remains hospitalized in critical condition. The. department says...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KMZU

St. Joseph man hospitalized in shooting incident involving police

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - A suspect is wounded in St. Joseph Monday night after reportedly refusing to put down his weapon and pointing it at police officers. Officers responding to a report of an armed man threatening people in a parking lot off Riverdale Road encountered a 32-year-old unnamed man. After failing to comply with numerous commands to drop his weapon, officers say he pointed it in their direction. A four year veteran fired one shot and incapacitated the subject.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kttn.com

Northwest Missouri man dies in crash on Highway 71

A northwest Missouri man was killed in an accident Monday night in Nodaway County. Thirty-three-year-old Jesse Christian of Burlington Junction was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Wilcox, Missouri. It’s an unincorporated community about six miles northwest of Maryville. The driver of another vehicle, 22-year-old Dillon...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kq2.com

Suspect charged after officer involved shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged after an officer involved shooting Monday night. 32-year-old Cody A. Calvin has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon. According to Captain Dan Sweiger from the St. Joseph Police Department, Calvin is still receiving medical care. The investigation into...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Deer collision repairs costing Missouri drivers more money

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — It can cost thousands of dollars to repair your vehicle after a collision with a deer, and those repair costs are up considerably from last year. AAA reports that on average, repairs are costing almost $6,500 in the region. That’s nearly 30% more than in 2021, which is as high as they have ever been. Higher costs for parts and labor, part supply shortages, and more advanced vehicle technology are contributing to increased collision repair bills.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Three men from Missouri plead guilty to distributing methamphetamine

Three Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Kenneth James Paulson, 51, of Blue Springs, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Aug. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020. Co-defendants Louis Melvin Williamson, 51, and Kurt Thomas Kingsley, 40, both of Independence, Mo., have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Kingsley also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
myqcountry.com

Recruiting to the St. Joseph Police Dept. goes beyond pay

Approved by voters to not only fill vacancies, but enhance the police. always room for improvement in any organization and the money raised by the. half-cent sales tax will address real needs. “What we want to focus on right now is making. this the best department that we can make...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri State Football Quarterfinal Scoreboard: Saturday, November 19th

(KMAland) -- Maryville’s season came to an end with a loss to Pleasant Hill in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on Saturday. Check out the full Missouri state quarterfinal scoreboard below. MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS. Class 1: Duchesne 35 Portagville 22. Class 1: East Buchanan 14 Gallatin 6. Class...
MARYVILLE, MO

