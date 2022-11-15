Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Patrick Kane Trade Chatter Increases, Penguins Show Up
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — With one story, everything is about to change on the NHL trade market. Our colleague, Jimmy Murphy in Boston, didn’t drop a bombshell, but he stopped just short. The NHL trade rumors are about to pick up around Patrick Kane, and the Boston Bruins’ red-hot start puts them at the top of the list. Ryan Reynolds, the wisecracking former star of Two Guys a Girl and Pizza Place (plus some other stuff I’ve never heard of), is meeting with potential Ottawa Senators ownership groups. The Washington Capitals are getting lowercased and lost again. And, the Pittsburgh Penguins pulled a Ric Flair and finished a full 60 minutes, to the delight of themselves and their coach.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Pens Beat Wild, the Good & BAD From XCEL Energy Center
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins ended a mini-skid which came on the heels of their seven-game winless streak. The Penguins got the bounces, contributions from their fourth line, and power-play goals to beat Minnesota 6-4. Get the Penguins recap here. The PHN+ Penguins report card here. We...
Dan’s Daily: Horvat to Capitals Trade Rumors, Penguins Go Red Carpet
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It was amusing, even through the chaos of “seat of your pants” practice. The Pittsburgh Penguins rolled into the Winnipeg Jets practice facility on the outskirts of town to find a small locker room and a bustling youth tournament. The kids lined the runway to the rink like an Oscars red carpet. The boys couldn’t help but get pumped up, and the practice reflected it. We’ve got full coverage in the Daily. Also, Jacob Chychrun is finally set to return from injury, spurring a new round of NHL trade rumors. And the Montreal Canadiens are being heavily scouted, not by traveling scouts but by executives, which usually means real NHL trade chatter.
Pretty? No. Perfect? Hardly. But 6-4 Win Looks Nice to Penguins
This was not, by almost any metric, a must-win game for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 17th game of the regular season never is. After all, it’s not as if a loss to Minnesota at the Xcel Energy Center Thursday night would have eliminated them from playoff contention. But when...
Penguins Grades: A Win is a Win, Penguins Keep Making These Mistakes (+)
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 for their first victory in three games. They outshot them and buried a couple of power-play goals. When Jake Guentzel scored an empty-net goal with a couple of minutes remaining, he became the second Minnesota native to score for the Penguins. Still, the box score and the eyes told dramatically different stories.
Penguins vs. Jets, Big Thaw Coming? Game 18 Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-7-3) got a few bounces, finally, to beat the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. It was far from perfect, but the win ended another mini-losing streak and provided the Penguins with their third win in 12 games. Will the victory begin the big thaw for the ice-cold Penguins? They’ll face the Winnipeg Jets (10-4-1) in the coldest NHL city on Saturday at the Canada Life Centre.
Penguins Locker Room: What Rust, Jarry & Sullivan Had to Say About Stifling Win
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins locked it down against the Winnipeg Jets. The errors were removed from their game. The top players played like, well, top players. And the Penguins beat the Jets, 3-0. Tristan Jarry, Bryan Rust, and Mike Sullivan spoke after the Penguins’ win. There were three of us working the small locker room, which quickly emptied out because the Penguins had to get to Chicago for a night’s sleep and the game on Sunday. (PHN will be there, Air Canada with a connection through Toronto willing. I’m holding my breath on that one).
Dan’s Daily: Imperfect Penguins Points, Vegas Honors Phil Kessel
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Pittsburgh Penguins somehow found a way to get two points in Minnesota. It wasn’t pretty and far from perfect, but Sidney Crosby had four points, and a win looks much better than a loss. There were wild and crazy games in Montreal and San Jose. Despite the explosion of NHL trade rumors, Erik Karlsson hasn’t yet been asked to waive his no-trade clause. Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood was taken from the game on a stretcher, Josh Bailey looks to be on the outs with the Islanders, and Vegas honored Ironman Phil Kessel for playing in his 1000th consecutive game.
Penguins Keep it Simple, Ground Jets for 2nd Win in a Row, 3-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — It took more than 40 minutes for the Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7-3) to light the lamp. And when they finally did, Evgeni Malkin and Jason Zucker continued their run of piling up points. Zucker and Malkin worked a little give-and-go at the top of the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-1) zone, which ended when Zucker blasted a one-timer past Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Saturday, November 19
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Saturday, November 19 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Saturday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT...
Penguins Practice: Lines, Special Teams and Youthful Energy
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Pittsburgh Penguins had a little trouble getting to practice on Friday. The Winnipeg Jets’ near-suburban practice facility was filled with a youth tournament, and the youngsters lined the corridors to get a glimpse of Sidney Crosby. The adults did, too. And to get into...
Penguins Mailbag: Struggling Star Players, Pressure on Ron Hextall
ST. PAUL — This has gone on long enough. The Pittsburgh Penguins are wrapping their arms around two wins in 11 games with an insistence they need to play a 60-minute game. Sidney Crosby does not look like himself, Bryan Rust has gone ice cold, and fans are taking no prisoners.
Penguins Grades: Patient Pens Finally Play Full 60 Minutes in 3-0 Win; Why it Matters (+)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — “I think we’re making we’re making progress. This was one of our more conscientious games,” Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “Playing the one-goal game is a really good experience for us to go through, because you have to be diligent with the puck, and you have to make sure you have an element of patience associated with your game, so you don’t force something that’s not there. And I thought in the third period, our guys did a really good job.”
Penguins Road Trip Blog: Things Pens Did Right, Locker Room Notes
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Holy (expletive deleted, times two), this place is cold, but unusual circumstances seemed to lift everyone’s spirits before the Pittsburgh Penguins practice Friday at the Bell MTS Centre on the outskirts of Winnipeg. The Jets’ practice rink, with no less than four rinks, was hosting...
