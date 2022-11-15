ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grazia

We Must Fight Against Elon Musk’s ‘Go Hardcore Or Go Home’ Narrative

Here we go again, another day, another dinosaur out of the woodwork bleating archaic blather. The problem, though, is this particular relic is the richest man in the world, and that will have devastating consequences. Since Elon ‘chief twit’ Musk purchased and took over Twitter, he has set a cat...

