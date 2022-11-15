Read full article on original website
Related
Video appears to show Twitter employees who rejected Elon Musk counting down the seconds until they're fired in an empty office
"Happy New Year," one of the employees ironically cheers in the video as a "Love Where You Work" sign glows in the background.
Vogue
Victoria Beckham Proves Black Leggings Are Never Just For The Gym
Every day is a school day for Victoria Beckham, who shared her fashion journey so far with students of London’s Condé Nast College yesterday. Talking to Vogue fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen about the importance of her show in Paris this season, with a whistle-stop tour through her musical past (“another life!”) and famous family (“I know nothing about football”), the designer wore a quintessential VB look that centred around sexy tailoring.
Vogue
Olivia Wilde Takes A Leaf Out Of Zendaya’s Book With A High-Fashion Breastplate
Olivia Wilde has shown she’s not afraid to take a risk on the red carpet, from hoods to grown-up crop tops. Now, the Don’t Worry Darling director has dabbled in another out-there trend: the high-fashion breastplate. For the Women Talking premiere in LA, Wilde opted for a black...
Vogue
Ashley Graham And Precious Lee Celebrated Their Pirelli Muse Status In Milan
The late fashion photographer, Patrick Demarchelier, once declared the Pirelli calendar (the heritage Italian tyre manufacturer’s annual visual eulogy to the female form, which he shot in 2005) “the most prestigious in the world”. For 2023, the honour fell on celebrated photographer Emma Summerton, the fifth female photographer to have been given the commission since the calendar first appeared in 1964. Her predecessors include Annie Leibovitz, who shot it in 2016 and 2000, Inez Lamsweerde (alongside her artistic partner and husband, Vinoodh Matadin) in 2007, Joyce Tenneson in 1989 and the first, Sarah Moon in 1972.
Vogue
“The Issue Is Bigger Than Our Industry”: Gabriela Hearst Shares Her Behind-The-Scenes Diary From Cop27
Gabriela Hearst has been completely and utterly obsessed with fusion energy ever since she first read an article about it back in October 2021. So much so that she dedicated Chloé’s entire spring/summer 2023 collection to the potential green energy source, which replicates the process that takes place at the centre of stars, including the sun. “I really think in fusion I’ve found my holy grail,” the designer tells Vogue. “We cannot continue the dependency on fossil fuels – here is a potential solution.”
Vogue
Michelle Obama Is Now A Ganni Girl
Michelle Obama is well versed in Scandinavian brands, having worn Stine Goya and Acne Studios suits on her Becoming book press tour. Now on the promo trail for her second title, The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, the former First Lady and her longtime stylist, Meredith Koop, have once again looked to northern Europe for style inspiration. Their latest pitstop? Ganni.
Vogue
EmRata Shares Her French Pharmacy Favourites – And Her Go-To Retinol Alternative
Well, I have a son – he wakes me up! The first thing I do is change his diaper and get him fed, and then I have coffee and stare at him while he eats. Once that’s done, I take care of my skin. I have gotten a lot better at being good with my skin. In my early twenties, I was just like, “I’m not dealing with this”, but now I put on sunscreen, use toner and moisturiser. I have a whole routine. Then I get dressed – hopefully quickly, because my closet is relatively organised, and then I’m out the door.
Comments / 0