Nancy Pelosi not seeking re-election to Democratic Leadership

(Washington, DC) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not seeking re-election to House Democratic leadership. She made the announcement after Republicans were projected to retake the House next year. The California Democrat has served as Speaker on two separate occasions. She first got that position in 2007 and then got...
