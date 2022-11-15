Read full article on original website
TIME
Plenty of Voters Care About Democracy. It’s Still Probably Not Enough.
Few election deniers won in the midterms, but they came close and and it took a lot of money and effort to stop them. That's worrying
Donald Trump Says He Won't Be Returning To Twitter: Why He's Sticking With Truth Social
Twitter CEO Elon Musk reinstated former President Donald Trump's Twitter account on Saturday following a platform poll asking users whether Trump's account should be restored. More than 15 million people voted on whether to reinstate Trump, with 51.8 percent saying yes and 48.2 percent saying no. "The people have spoken....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Nancy Pelosi not seeking re-election to Democratic Leadership
(Washington, DC) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is not seeking re-election to House Democratic leadership. She made the announcement after Republicans were projected to retake the House next year. The California Democrat has served as Speaker on two separate occasions. She first got that position in 2007 and then got...
Woke goes to die over education at the ballot box
Midterm election voters rewarded incumbent candidates who fought for parental rights and education freedom.
